7 victims after ‘First Purge’ party ends in shooting at California nightclub

Seven people has been hospitalized after a shooting at a nightclub in Riverside, California. The club was hosting a party inspired by ‘The Purge’ horror franchise, local media reported.

“People started falling to the ground, and I thought people were fighting or dancing at first,” a witness of the shooting told CBS Los Angeles. “I heard automatic gunshots, there was like 10 in a row.”

A shooting occurred early Monday morning at a popular downtown Riverside nightclub “Sevilla Nightclub”.



Guest attending the club took to the streets on social media upset and outraged about the incident. Two patients were transported to nearby hospitals. @rmgnewspic.twitter.com/GrzeQHysHx — FirePhotoGirl (@FirePhotoGirl) October 29, 2018

The police received a distress call after midnight on Monday. Arriving at the scene, the officers picked up two people with gunshot wounds who were then hospitalized. Another five people, also shot at the venue, had later checked in at different hospitals seeking medical treatment, Riverside Police Department said in a statement.

I was at Sevilla’s nightclub and they were shooting the place up. I lowkey freaked out. I’m glad my friends and I are okay and I love all my friends for calming me down while we were in there when shots went off. — Marco (@marxq_) October 29, 2018

Two more people were hurt in a stampede which began as the shots were fired. According to police, none of the injuries were life-threatening.

An investigation has been launched. It is not yet clear what was the motive behind the crime, or who the perpetrator is.

