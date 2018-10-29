HomeUS News

7 victims after ‘First Purge’ party ends in shooting at California nightclub

Get short URL
7 victims after ‘First Purge’ party ends in shooting at California nightclub
© Getty Images / avid_creative
Seven people has been hospitalized after a shooting at a nightclub in Riverside, California. The club was hosting a party inspired by ‘The Purge’ horror franchise, local media reported.

“People started falling to the ground, and I thought people were fighting or dancing at first,” a witness of the shooting told CBS Los Angeles. “I heard automatic gunshots, there was like 10 in a row.”

The police received a distress call after midnight on Monday. Arriving at the scene, the officers picked up two people with gunshot wounds who were then hospitalized. Another five people, also shot at the venue, had later checked in at different hospitals seeking medical treatment, Riverside Police Department said in a statement.

Two more people were hurt in a stampede which began as the shots were fired. According to police, none of the injuries were life-threatening.

READ MORE: Memphis shooting: 4 shot, 1 left fighting for life after gunman opens fire inside nightclub

An investigation has been launched. It is not yet clear what was the motive behind the crime, or who the perpetrator is.

Like this story? Share it with a friend!

Reporting what the mainstream media won’t: Follow RT’s Twitter account
العربيةespрусdefr
инотвrтдruptly

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2018. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies