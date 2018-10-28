HomeUS News

Trump calls synagogue attack 'assault on humanity', plans to go to Pittsburgh

People mourn the loss of life as they hold a vigil for the victims of Pittsburgh synagogue shooting in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, U.S., October 27, 2018. © Reuters / John Altdorfer
US President Donald Trump has said that he would go to Pittsburgh, where a gunman with an AR-15 rifle went on a rampage inside a synagogue on Saturday. Trump has denied any link to the attack, saying the man was not his supporter.

Speaking to reporters ahead his scheduled rally in Illinois, the president confirmed that at least 11 people were killed as 46-year-old Robert Bowers opened fire on worshippers inside the Tree of Life synagogue in Pittsburgh during a Saturday service. Three or four police officers were injured in a standoff with the attacker.

At the rally, Trump called the carnage "a monstrous killing" and thanked the officers for apprehending the suspect.

This evil anti-Semitic attack is an assault on all of us, it's an assault on humanity.

The president doubled down on his earlier call for capital punishment for the attacker.

"When you have crimes like this, we'll have to bring back the death penalty. They have to pay the ultimate price," he said. In wake of the deadly shooting, Trump said that the US government "should stiffen up" laws, so it can bring perpetrators of such heinous acts to due justice.

Denouncing the "scourge of anti-Semitism," Trump vowed to "seek destruction" for those who perpetrate it.

Through the centuries the Jews have endured the terrible persecution, they've gone through a lot, and those seeking their destruction, we will seek their destruction

Earlier, Attorney General Jeff Sessions did not rule out a death sentence for  Bowers. The suspect faces hate crime and other criminal charges, "including charges that could lead to the death penalty," Sessions said in a statement.

The synagogue shooter posted his anti-Semitic slurs on the social network Gab, calling Jews the "children of Satan" on his now-deleted page. Right before the shooting, Bowers reportedly posted that he was "going in." Judging by his other posts, reported by the New York Times, Bowers was not a fan of Trump. He labelled Trump, a self-proclaimed nationalist, "a globalist, not a nationalist."

"There is no #MAGA, as long as there is a k--- infestation," Bowers reportedly wrote, using a denigrating term for Jews.

The attack comes just a day after police apprehended suspected mail bomber Cesar Sayoc, 56, who sent crude pipe bombs to prominent Trump critics, including former President Barack Obama, former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton, billionaire George Soros and several lawmakers.

None of the bombs went off, but the FBI said that the explosive devices were not dummies. Trump's opponents and some mainstream media argued that the president should bear responsibility for the scare, as Sayoc, dubbed "MAGAbomber" on Twitter, was his avid supporter.

