HomeUS News

FBI finds missing Biden ‘bomb’ in Delaware post office

Get short URL
FBI finds missing Biden ‘bomb’ in Delaware post office
Former Vice President Joe Biden © AFP / Ethan Miller
FBI agents say they have intercepted a suspicious package intended for former Vice President Joe Biden, after a morning raid on a post office in New Castle, Delaware. Agents had been searching for the package since Wednesday.

The package appears similar to a slew of parcels that were mailed to, among others, former President Barack Obama, Bill and Hillary Clinton, California Rep. Maxine Waters and CNN’s New York studios on Wednesday. At least three of the packages contained crude pipe bombs, none of which detonated.

The package was misaddressed, and images show it marked “postage due.” The sender gave Florida Congresswoman Debbie Wasserman Schultz’ office as its return address, and the package was reportedly on its way there when it was intercepted in the New Castle post office.

READ MORE: NYPD bomb squad removes suspicious package found near Robert De Niro’s restaurant

A heavy police presence converged on the New Castle post office early Thursday morning, including police and federal vehicles, and a bomb squad truck. The post office was evacuated, and incoming mail trucks diverted. Biden’s home was also searched for explosives.

The agents were reportedly tipped off that the package had been sent to Biden, but was sent back to its return address. At least three of the packages sent on Wednesday contained similar pipe bombs, and all gave Wasserman Schultz’ office as their return address.

The FBI are treating the packages as a domestic terror incident, and law enforcement sources believe the same suspect or suspects may be behind all of the packages. They also believe there is some connection between Wednesday’s packages and a pipe bomb left in the mailbox of billionaire liberal donor George Soros on Monday.

President Trump promised a “major federal investigation” into the incidents on Wednesday, and told the crowd at a campaign-style rally later that night that “any acts or threats of political violence are an attack on our democracy itself,” adding “we want all sides to come together in peace and harmony.”

READ MORE: Trump blames media for bomb blitz, tells journalists to ‘clean up’ their act

Trump’s words didn’t satisfy his political opponents, however. Democratic House and Senate leaders Nancy Pelosi and Chuck Schumer both said that conciliatory talk sounds “hollow” coming from Trump. Former CIA Director turned anti-Trump TV pundit John Brennan went a step further, saying that Trump “has helped to incite some of these feelings of anger, if not violence, when he points to acts of violence or also talks about swinging at somebody from the press, the media.”

Like this story? Share it with a friend!



Reporting what the mainstream media won’t: Follow RT’s Twitter account
العربيةespрусdefr
инотвrтдruptly

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2018. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies