FBI finds missing Biden ‘bomb’ in Delaware post office

FBI agents say they have intercepted a suspicious package intended for former Vice President Joe Biden, after a morning raid on a post office in New Castle, Delaware. Agents had been searching for the package since Wednesday.

The package appears similar to a slew of parcels that were mailed to, among others, former President Barack Obama, Bill and Hillary Clinton, California Rep. Maxine Waters and CNN’s New York studios on Wednesday. At least three of the packages contained crude pipe bombs, none of which detonated.

Breaking: Pic of suspected bomb package sent to Former Vice President Joe Biden in postal facility in Delaware. It appears to not have been delivered because of “postage due”as at least one reason along with wrong address. Same return address label as others sent. @FOX29phillypic.twitter.com/mB55K5Kn9X — Steve Keeley (@KeeleyFox29) October 25, 2018

The package was misaddressed, and images show it marked “postage due.” The sender gave Florida Congresswoman Debbie Wasserman Schultz’ office as its return address, and the package was reportedly on its way there when it was intercepted in the New Castle post office.

A heavy police presence converged on the New Castle post office early Thursday morning, including police and federal vehicles, and a bomb squad truck. The post office was evacuated, and incoming mail trucks diverted. Biden’s home was also searched for explosives.

FBI and other emergency services respond to a post office in Delaware, where a suspicious package addressed to Joe Biden has been found pic.twitter.com/LuaP0fcY3c — BNO News (@BNONews) October 25, 2018

The agents were reportedly tipped off that the package had been sent to Biden, but was sent back to its return address. At least three of the packages sent on Wednesday contained similar pipe bombs, and all gave Wasserman Schultz’ office as their return address.

BREAKING: FBI investigation underway at New Castle, Delaware Post Office. Not clear if linked to possible explosive device sent to Former Vice President Joe Biden. @WCPOpic.twitter.com/wMnAGvJhZP — Mark Dovi (@MarkDoviWCPO) October 25, 2018

The FBI are treating the packages as a domestic terror incident, and law enforcement sources believe the same suspect or suspects may be behind all of the packages. They also believe there is some connection between Wednesday’s packages and a pipe bomb left in the mailbox of billionaire liberal donor George Soros on Monday.

President Trump promised a “major federal investigation” into the incidents on Wednesday, and told the crowd at a campaign-style rally later that night that “any acts or threats of political violence are an attack on our democracy itself,” adding “we want all sides to come together in peace and harmony.”

Trump’s words didn’t satisfy his political opponents, however. Democratic House and Senate leaders Nancy Pelosi and Chuck Schumer both said that conciliatory talk sounds “hollow” coming from Trump. Former CIA Director turned anti-Trump TV pundit John Brennan went a step further, saying that Trump “has helped to incite some of these feelings of anger, if not violence, when he points to acts of violence or also talks about swinging at somebody from the press, the media.”

