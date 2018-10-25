New suspicious package prompts LA mail facility evacuation, reportedly addressed to Maxine Waters
HomeUS News

Mexico-bound plane evacuated in Miami over 'security concern' – airport

Get short URL
Mexico-bound plane evacuated in Miami over 'security concern' – airport
FILE PHOTO: An American Airlines airplane at Miami International airport in Miami, Florida © Reuters / Lucas Jackson
A “security concern” has caused the evacuation of all passengers from an American Airlines flight heading to Mexico City at the Miami International Airport, the airport said on Twitter. Police are looking into the matter.

Miami-Dade Police Department has confirmed it has been investigating a security concern at the airport. The passengers have disembarked and neccessary “safety protocols have been set in place,” police said in a tweet.

K-9 units have been dispatched to the aircraft, according to eyewitnesses.

The incident is believed to be a false scare at the moment, CBS reported, citing unnamed American Airlines officials.

American Airlines have dismissed the concern as a “non-credible threat, that should be cleared momentarily,” as cited by Reuters.

Officers in full protective gear armed with assault rifles have been spotted at the scene.

Juha Mikkola, a passenger on the evacuated flight, tweeted that people have been kept in the dark about the cause of the flight’s delay and the extensive checks they were being subjected to. He said that law enforces were searching the passengers' phones. 

Less than an hour after the initial alert, police gave the all clear for passengers to board the plane and depart to Mexico City.

Subscribe to RT newsletter to get stories the mainstream media won’t tell you.

Reporting what the mainstream media won’t: Follow RT’s Twitter account
العربيةespрусdefr
инотвrтдruptly

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2018. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies