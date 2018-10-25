Mexico-bound plane evacuated in Miami over 'security concern' – airport

A “security concern” has caused the evacuation of all passengers from an American Airlines flight heading to Mexico City at the Miami International Airport, the airport said on Twitter. Police are looking into the matter.

Miami-Dade Police Department has confirmed it has been investigating a security concern at the airport. The passengers have disembarked and neccessary “safety protocols have been set in place,” police said in a tweet.

.@MiamiDadePD is investigating a security concern related to @AmericanAir flight #257 that was bound for Mexico City. The passengers on that flight have been evacuated from the aircraft. — Miami Int'l Airport (@iflymia) October 25, 2018

K-9 units have been dispatched to the aircraft, according to eyewitnesses.

The incident is believed to be a false scare at the moment, CBS reported, citing unnamed American Airlines officials.

American Airlines have dismissed the concern as a “non-credible threat, that should be cleared momentarily,” as cited by Reuters.

DEVELOPING: Miami International Airport reports police are investigating a "security concern" related to American Air flight #257 bound for Mexico City. pic.twitter.com/HttbZjWdSN — Josh Caplan (@joshdcaplan) October 25, 2018

Officers in full protective gear armed with assault rifles have been spotted at the scene.

Juha Mikkola, a passenger on the evacuated flight, tweeted that people have been kept in the dark about the cause of the flight’s delay and the extensive checks they were being subjected to. He said that law enforces were searching the passengers' phones.

Ground crew here @iflymia has not told us what’s officially causing this delay & the search of passengers’ phones but I am hearing from reporters that there was a threat made on the plane — Juha Mikkola (@JMikkola) October 25, 2018

Less than an hour after the initial alert, police gave the all clear for passengers to board the plane and depart to Mexico City.

#UPDATE: The all clear has been given and passengers have boarded the flight. https://t.co/72tK9F9s3T — Miami-Dade Police (@MiamiDadePD) October 25, 2018

to RT newsletter to get stories the mainstream media won’t tell you.