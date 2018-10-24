New VIDEO of Trump Miami hotel shooting released

Bizarre new surveillance footage has emerged of a shooting at the Trump National Doral Miami hotel this May. Prosecutors released the video ahead of the trial of Jonathan Oddi, the suspected gunman.

The clip shows the shooter dragging a large American flag into the lobby, putting on socks, and attempting to disable the camera before draping the giant flag over the reception desk. Only then does he exchange fire with police assembled outside. Officers chase him into another room and handcuff him on the floor.

Oddi reportedly shouted anti-Trump rhetoric before shooting at police and activated the fire alarm in order to maximize confusion. He was hit once by officer fire but was not severely injured.