Bomb squad sent to Wasserman Schultz’s office to investigate suspicious package

A Broward Sheriff’s Office bomb squad was called to the Florida building where the office of Representative Debbie Wasserman Schultz is located to investigate a suspicious mail package.

The building, which is located in the Miami metropolitan area, was evacuated. The FBI later confirmed that the package contained an explosive device.

At this time we are investigating a suspicious package in the area of NW. 8th St. and Sawgrass Corporate Parkway. There have been no reports of any other incidents or suspicious packages at any other venues within Sunrise. If any other information becomes known, we will advise. — Sunrise Police FL (@SunrisePoliceFL) October 24, 2018

ALERT!!! We are working an investigation of a suspicious package near Sawgrass Corporate Parkway. Please stay out of the area of NW 8th St and NW 136th Ave. We will provide further updates when available. — Sunrise Police FL (@SunrisePoliceFL) October 24, 2018

Earlier, the Secret Service reported intercepting two suspicious packages addressed to former President Barack Obama and former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton.

The office of @DWStweets is surrounded by police. @SunrisePoliceFL tell us she received a suspicious package. @browardsheriff bomb squad is investigating pic.twitter.com/gOERtLfS1O — Ted Scouten (@CBS4Ted) October 24, 2018

In a separate incident, the Time Warner Center in New York, which houses the CNN newsroom, was evacuated due to a mail bomb addressed to former CIA Director John Brennan. And on Monday, a bomb was found in the mail sent to the home of billionaire George Soros.

While there was no confirmed connection reported in the four incidents, all devices involved were said to be rudimentary pipe bombs.

