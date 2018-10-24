HomeUS News

Bomb squad sent to Wasserman Schultz’s office to investigate suspicious package

US Rep. Debbie Wasserman Schultz. ©Alex Wong/Getty Images/AFP
A Broward Sheriff’s Office bomb squad was called to the Florida building where the office of Representative Debbie Wasserman Schultz is located to investigate a suspicious mail package.

The building, which is located in the Miami metropolitan area, was evacuated. The FBI later confirmed that the package contained an explosive device.

Earlier, the Secret Service reported intercepting two suspicious packages addressed to former President Barack Obama and former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton.

In a separate incident, the Time Warner Center in New York, which houses the CNN newsroom, was evacuated due to a mail bomb addressed to former CIA Director John Brennan. And on Monday, a bomb was found in the mail sent to the home of billionaire George Soros.

While there was no confirmed connection reported in the four incidents, all devices involved were said to be rudimentary pipe bombs.

