Security guard shoots man attempting to break into Washington DC news station

A local TV station in Washington DC had a busy day reporting the news, with one of the stories taking place on its own premises when a suspected intruder was shot trying to break in.

Police responded to the WTTG building in the city's Friendship Heights neighborhood at around 3:15pm local time on Monday after receiving reports that a suspect was trying to enter the building.

BREAKING: Security incident at FOX 5 right now. Police source tells us no ongoing threat. Police say guard shot suspect trying to enter building. Hear our colleagues are safe. @LindsayAWatts and I are outside reporting. @fox5dcpic.twitter.com/LuCL731OqT — Evan Lambert (@EvanLambertTV) October 22, 2018

The suspect was shot by a security guard, a WTTG reporter tweeted, citing police.

The person survived the shooting and was taken to a local hospital in critical condition, according to authorities.

#BREAKING FOX 5 security shoots man attempting to break into building, police say: https://t.co/HxEo43bRLe#fox5dcpic.twitter.com/x5ZRFvzPtv — Tisha Lewis FOX 5 DC (@TishaLewis) October 22, 2018

WTTG anchor Jim Lokay took to Twitter to let his followers know that everyone at the station is safe after the "scary" incident, promising to jump on air soon to let viewers know what happened.

We're all okay here at #FOX5DC. Scary. We're going to jump on the air shortly and let you know what's going on. — Jim Lokay FOX 5 (@LokayFOX5) October 22, 2018

Authorities are currently at the scene investigating, according to WTTG, also known in the area as Fox 5 DC.

