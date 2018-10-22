Hurricane Michael so powerful it revealed shipwrecks buried for 120 years (PHOTOS)

Hurricane Michael’s wrath was so fearsome that not only did it wreck the Gulf Coast, leaving a massive trail of destruction in its wake, but it unearthed shipwrecks that had been buried for the past 120 years.

“They’ve been mostly stationary since 1899 when they were wrecked in a hurricane,” wrote Florida Department of State (DOS) spokeswoman Sarah Revell of the revelations, as cited by Lansing State Journal. “From time to time, some parts of the site have become exposed.”

The wooden ships near the west end of the island have now been laid bare for all to see in the wake of the highly destructive Hurricane Michael.

READ MORE: Florida cops struggle to stop armed looters as hurricane Michael death toll reaches 33

Some 15 ships were grounded on the sandy island 119 years ago in what would, by modern day standards, be classified as a Category 2 storm.

The Gulf hurricane of 1899 levelled all but nine houses in the town of Carrabelle, caused $1 million in damage and killed seven people, according to the Florida DOS, including one woman who was crushed by a house.

As of yet there are no plans for archaeologists to visit the newly-emerged shipwrecks given the ongoing relief efforts dealing with the aftermath of Hurricane Michael.

The death toll from the recent storm currently stands at 36.

Think your friends would be interested? Share this story!