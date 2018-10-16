Trump insults ‘horseface’ Stormy Daniels after judge throws out lawsuit

After a federal judge tossed porn star Stormy Daniels’ defamation lawsuit against President Trump, the president took to Twitter to gloat, calling Daniels “horseface” and her case against him “a total con.”

“‘Federal Judge throws out Stormy Danials [sic] lawsuit versus Trump. Trump is entitled to full legal fees,’” Trump tweeted on Tuesday, quoting Fox News. “Great, now I can go after Horseface and her 3rd rate lawyer in the Great State of Texas. She will confirm the letter she signed! She knows nothing about me, a total con!”

“Federal Judge throws out Stormy Danials lawsuit versus Trump. Trump is entitled to full legal fees.” @FoxNews Great, now I can go after Horseface and her 3rd rate lawyer in the Great State of Texas. She will confirm the letter she signed! She knows nothing about me, a total con! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 16, 2018

Daniels’ – whose real name is Stephanie Clifford – lawsuit argued that Trump defamed her with a tweet in April. Daniels had posted a sketch of a man she claimed threatened her to keep quiet about an affair she had with the president in 2006, a sketch Trump said depicted a “nonexistent man.”

Read more

U.S. District Judge S. James Otero dismissed Daniels’ suit on Monday, arguing that Trump’s response was not defamatory. Daniels was also ordered to pay Trump’s legal fees, in what his lawyer Charles Harder called “total victory for President Trump and total defeat for Stormy Daniels.”

Daniels’ other lawsuit against the president, which challenges the validity of a $130,000 ‘hush money’ agreement paid to Daniels by former Trump attorney Michael Cohen, is still ongoing. Cohen claims Trump instructed him to make the payment, while Trump denies any knowledge about the payments.

Michael Avenatti, Daniels’ lawyer, said that he plans to appeal Monday’s decision. He also called Trump a “disgusting misogynist and an embarrassment to the United States” for referring to Daniels as “horseface.”

You are a disgusting misogynist and an embarrassment to the United States. Bring everything you have, because we are going to demonstrate to the world what a complete shyster and liar you are. How many other women did you cheat on your wife with while you had a baby at home? https://t.co/npOKOEFju6 — Michael Avenatti (@MichaelAvenatti) October 16, 2018

Daniels herself hit back too, slamming Trump for his “incompetence, hatred of women and lack of self control on Twitter,” as well as his manhood, which she described in graphic detail in a recently released book about the alleged affair. Elsewhere on Twitter, Trump’s insult provoked furious reaction.

"And then I called her Horseface!" pic.twitter.com/sOrBYIkVGY — Brian Stelter (@brianstelter) October 16, 2018

If you are a woman or a man who supports a man for President who has cheated on his wife with a porn star, paid her to cover it up and then calls her Horseface, then please unfollow me. Sorry, I don't want pigs following me.



Thank you very much — Brian Krassenstein (@krassenstein) October 16, 2018

If you are an Independent woman voter, and see Trump sitting all morning tweeting insults at women, including calling one a horseface, ask yourself if this is what you want your children to see from the leader of our country? — Amy Siskind (@Amy_Siskind) October 16, 2018

Daniels had appealed to the public for financial support in her legal fight with Trump, and had crowdfunded over $580,000 from supporters eager to land a blow on the president. Fate, however, is not without a sense of irony, as many of these die-hard anti-Trumpers will now see their donations go towards paying Trump’s legal fees, much to the delight of Trump supporters.

I love the fact that the progressive dupes who contributed to Stormy Daniels’ GoFundMe account will now see their money go to pay @realDonaldTrump ‘s legal fees — Dinesh D'Souza (@DineshDSouza) October 16, 2018

Stormy Daniels has to pay all of Trump's legal fees.



All of the "resistance" people who donated to her GoFundMe is now literally paying Trump



I'm crying with laughter 😂😂😂 — Drummond_of_DFS (@Drummond_of_DFS) October 16, 2018

Congratulations to the Libs who donated half a million to Stormy Daniels. I'm sure President Trump appreciates you paying for his legal fees. pic.twitter.com/Tf3yJQ8eMR — Comfortably Smug (@ComfortablySmug) October 16, 2018

Like this story? Share it with a friend!