Kentucky Governor catches heat for explosives-filled publicity stunt (VIDEO)

Kentucky Governor Matt Bevin has filmed himself tossing a range of explosives, all a ham-fisted metaphor for ‘blowing up’ bad policy, in a video ad that immediately backfired.

“When I was elected a couple of years ago, I talked about blowing up things like red tape, blowing up things like corruption, blowing up things like pay-to-play and inside deals,” Bevin tells the camera, as he fingers the pin on a stun grenade.

From the beginning, we've made it clear...We won't stand for the way things have "always been done."



There is no room in Kentucky for corruption, overburdensome red tape, pay-to-play politics and inside deals. #WeAreKYpic.twitter.com/p5Mpf8Nxc5 — Governor Matt Bevin (@GovMattBevin) October 14, 2018

“This is the kind of thing we’re talking about, when we talk about blowing things up in Kentucky,” he continues, before fastening on a set of earmuffs, pulling the pin, and lobbing the stun grenade downrange – in slow motion of course.

From there, Bevin locks and loads a 40mm grenade launcher, and tosses more flashbangs and smoke grenades. Each blast is accompanied with a Batman-like graphic explaining exactly what Bevin wants to blow away from Kentucky politics. In the video’s closing scene, Bevin’s team strut in slow motion through a cloud of white smoke.

Needless to say, social media reacted with awe:

Honestly, the @MattBevin grenade video might be the most ridiculous cringe worthy thing I’ve seen in a long time. I mean, The last shot of his entire team walking through the smoke...no words. — Larry Glover Live (@larrygloverlive) October 15, 2018

Honestly the last shot of Bevin and his Cabinet walking through the smoke may be one of the more hilariously awful things I have ever laid my eyes on https://t.co/sBmF58GBZG — Matt Jones (@MattJonesRadio) October 14, 2018

You are honestly one of the most ridiculous human beings on this planet. I just can’t imagine how it’s possible to be so lacking in self-awareness. — Jennifer Heersche (@jmheersche) October 14, 2018

Just. Stop. — Kathleen S Lewis (@Kat41376) October 14, 2018

The two-minute action movie was filmed at the Kentucky State Penitentiary gun range in Eddyville. State Attorney General Andy Beshear has already stated that Bevin should "refund every tax dollar used to make this video."

Bevin’s video is largely a self-serving publicity exercise. The Republican governor doesn’t have to defend his seat at the polls until November 2019. AG Beshear, the son of a former Kentucky governor, is challenging Bevin as a Democrat next year.

In a campaign-style rally in Richmond on Saturday, President Trump praised Bevin, who he called a “successful businessman,” and a “terrific man and a terrific governor."

Like this story? Share it with a friend!