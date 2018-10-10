HomeUS News

‘Actor does job’: Fox News gun control hit piece on Jamie Lee Curtis backfires spectacularly

'Actor does job': Fox News gun control hit piece on Jamie Lee Curtis backfires spectacularly
© Getty Images North America/AFP/Kevin Winter
The lines between satire and stupidity have been blurred significantly in recent times as online partisanship and general memery makes fools of us all, and Fox News is no exception.

“Jamie’s got a gun in the latest ‘Halloween reboot,’” is the opening line of the Fox News article published on October 10, in which the news organization decries Jamie Lee Curtis’ character using a firearm to defend herself against antagonist serial killer Michael Myers in the 11th film of the popular horror franchise.

No, this Mike Myers:

The author then calls ‘hypocrisy!’ for Lee Curtis’ apparent double-standards in promoting gun control in the real world but not in any of her fictional films, such as ‘True Lies’ alongside former California governor and Hollywood strongman Arnold Schwarzenegger.

Jamie Lee Curtis takes her uzi for a walk.

The Fox News author then cites Republican senator and former presidential candidate Ted Cruz:

“Hollywood liberals on gun control is akin to Hollywood liberals on global warming,” Senator Cruz previously told TMZ.

“Which is they fly their private jets to a conference, step out and say, ‘Global warming is terrible… Same thing on gun control. If you have a bevy of armed security officers protecting you, maybe you shouldn’t be trying to strip Second Amendment rights from law-abiding citizens.”

When Fox News tweeted a link to the article, derision was swift, relentless and mostly GIF-based.

Though some defended the article, they were few and far between.

