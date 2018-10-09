Coincidence? Haley resigns as Kanye is about to meet Trump – and Twitter knows what’s up
Haley leaving. Next meeting: Kanye. Draw your own conclusions.— David Rothkopf (@djrothkopf) October 9, 2018
all i'm saying is that kanye is coming to the white house the same day nikki haley is resigning as un ambassador— Steven Rich (@dataeditor) October 9, 2018
If Trump replaces Nikki Haley with Kanye we will have achieved peak 2018— TrivWorks (@TrivWorks) October 9, 2018
Unsurprisingly, some are worried by the prospect of Kanye replacing Haley.
Nikki Haley resigned & Kanye is meeting with Trump.— Talia (@2020fight) October 9, 2018
I don’t like where this is going.
I hope there's no connection between Nikki Haley's resignation and Kanye West's visit to the White House.— Susan Delacourt (@SusanDelacourt) October 9, 2018
*sees Nikki Haley's resignation as UN Ambassador trending*— Richard Jeter (@MilesToGo13) October 9, 2018
*sees Kanye West scheduled to meet with Trump and Kushner trending*
...dear god.
*six months later*
"The floor recognizes Ambassador Ye from the United States delegation."
While others seemed more open to the idea...
I have no idea why Ambassador Haley has resigned. But I do know @POTUS is supposed to meet with Kanye West this week. And he has an international background and appeal. Just pointing out what could be a confluence of interests... https://t.co/eQyHTse326— Scott Simon (@nprscottsimon) October 9, 2018
congratulations to U.N. Ambassador Kanye West— Fret Redacted (@BrettRedacted) October 9, 2018
One speculator wasn’t so sure that Kanye would be the one to nab the job, but did at least put him on a shortlist of potential candidates, along with his wife Kim Kardashian and former basketball player Dennis Rodman.
Nikki Haley is resigning as UN ambassador.— Holly Fιɢυeroα O'Reιlly (@AynRandPaulRyan) October 9, 2018
Short list of replacement options:
Dennis Rodman
Kanye West
Kim Kardashian
A cardboard cutout of Ronald Reagan#TuesdayThoughtspic.twitter.com/BzWFmM0wf8
Meanwhile, Trump has said that a number of people have expressed interest in filling the vacancy left by Haley – but he did not mention whether or not Kanye was one of those people.