Rose McGowan blasts ‘lily-livered liberals’ for ‘bullsh*t’ and ‘fake’ #MeToo movement

Actress Rose McGowan has lashed out at Hollywood and its reaction to the #MeTo movement against sexual harassment, branding it as “bullsh*t” and saying the Hollywood actresses who support it are “losers”.

In a fiery interview with the Sunday Times, McGowan, whose accusation of rape against producer Harvey Weinstein sparked a cascade of allegations against him and others across multiple industries, said she didn’t like many of the actresses and activists using the #MeToo hashtag.

“I just think they're douchebags. They're not champions. I just think they're losers. I don't like them,” she said. McGowan also told the Times that while supporters of US President Donald Trump may be wrong about “everything else” that they are correct when it comes to their dislike of Hollywood.

“They hate Hollywood for being faux liberals — and they’re 100% right about that. It’s a bunch of faux liberals. It’s crap, and they know it is deep down, but they’re living an empty life, and to me that’s their punishment. They get to live the lives they live.”

The outspoken actress took aim at Meryl Streep in particular, saying that it was “literally impossible” that one of Hollywood’s biggest and most celebrated insiders knew nothing about Weinstein’s behavior with actresses.

McGowan said she suspects that Weinstein’s victims are “probably in the thousands” and said it was also unlikely that Weinstein’s wife, who claims she knew nothing about the abuse, could really have been totally in the dark.

McGowan, who was born into the polygamous Children of God Cult and ran away from home as a teenager, also hit out at the “disgusting” entertainment industry for not supporting her as they did other women who came forward. “How do I explain the fact that I got a GQ Man of the Year award and no women's magazines and no women's organisations have supported me?” she said.

McGowan told the Times that liberal Hollywood support for the #MeToo movement was just a “Band-Aid lie” designed to make people in the industry feel better about themselves.

“I know these people, I know they're lily-livered, and as long as it looks good on the surface, to them, that's enough.”

McGowan has been a frequent critic of Hollywood and how it has dealt with the recent controversies. In January, she said that actresses who wore black to the Golden Globes to honor rape victims were engaged in “fakery” and had never “lifted a finger” to raise awareness about the issue before. McGowan has also complained that the women who sparked the movement, including herself and fellow actresses Asia Argento and Rosanna Arquette were not even invited to the Golden Globes.

And not one of those fancy people wearing black to honor our rapes would have lifted a finger had it not been so. I have no time for Hollywood fakery, but you I love, .@AsiaArgento#RoseArmyhttps://t.co/9e0938y5sI — rose mcgowan (@rosemcgowan) January 8, 2018

After the interview was published, McGowan tweeted to clarify that she never meant the #MeToo movement itself was a lie and said that she was talking about how Hollywood had coopted the movement.