Lindsey Graham gets his ‘thug life’ memes in afterglow of Kavanaugh saga

Sen. Lindsey Graham didn’t mince his words defending Brett Kavanaugh as his Supreme Court nomination was debated, slamming his political opponents and smugly dismissing protesters. So ‘thug life’ memes were called for.

The videos of him interacting with protesters, or rather shrugging off protesters, have gone viral as supporters professed their love to the controversial senator from South Carolina. Some of them revived the ‘thug life’ meme of circa 2015 that glorified a cool self-image and was usually combined with depictions of White suburban stereotypes. Might be appropriate, as Republicans are gloating over the successful end to the roller coaster nomination process.

A @LindseyGrahamSC thug life coming right up. L!O!L — HillaryClinton.net [CB] 🕵🏻‍🇺🇸 (@HCDotNet) October 5, 2018

Think your friends would be interested? Share this story!