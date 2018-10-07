Lindsey Graham gets his ‘thug life’ memes in afterglow of Kavanaugh saga
The videos of him interacting with protesters, or rather shrugging off protesters, have gone viral as supporters professed their love to the controversial senator from South Carolina. Some of them revived the ‘thug life’ meme of circa 2015 that glorified a cool self-image and was usually combined with depictions of White suburban stereotypes. Might be appropriate, as Republicans are gloating over the successful end to the roller coaster nomination process.
Lindsey Graham - P.I.M.P #ThugLife 😎🔥🔥🔥🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/fBvH9Ju794— Ryan-Michael (@Ryan1776Paritot) October 6, 2018
@bennyjohnson I made a #thuglife compilation meme of @LindseyGrahamSC and I used your clip! 🇺🇸🤘🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/WNXdoQhR9D— Peachy Keen (@peachykeenjbean) October 6, 2018
A @LindseyGrahamSC thug life coming right up. L!O!L— HillaryClinton.net [CB] 🕵🏻🇺🇸 (@HCDotNet) October 5, 2018
