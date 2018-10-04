‘Why don’t we dunk him & see if he floats?’ Sen. Graham rebuffs Kavanaugh protester

Accosted by a protester demanding that Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh take a lie detector test, Senator Lindsey Graham (R-South Carolina) quipped that maybe Kavanaugh should be subjected to a witch hunt test instead.

“If he would take a polygraph, this would all be over!” a woman yelled at Graham inside a corridor on Capitol Hill on Thursday, in a moment captured on camera.

“Why don’t we dunk him in the water and see if he floats?” Graham shot back, referring to the medieval practice used to ferret out witches.

.@LindseyGrahamSC to protestor yelling Kav should take polygraph: “we’ve humiliated this guy enough, and there seems to be no bottom for some of you.”



Protestor: “If he took a polygraph –”



Graham: “Why don’t we dunk him in the water and see if he floats?” pic.twitter.com/2WOX2HNDRd — The Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) October 4, 2018

“We’ve humiliated this guy enough, and there seems to be no bottom for some of you,” he said, looking at the protester.

“It will never be enough. If you don’t believe he is a gang rapist, if you don’t believe he is a stumbling, bumbling drunk, serial sexual predator, maybe you will believe he lied about how much he drank in high school. Threw ice at a party. Or he doesn’t have the temperament. Let’s vote,” Graham told reporters afterward, referring to the ever-expanding litany of claims against Kavanaugh by Democrats, who have been opposed to his nomination from the start.

After delaying the floor vote pending a FBI background investigation - demanded by Democrats and endorsed by Sen. Jeff Flake (R-Arizona), the Senate will likely take up the matter over the weekend.

The FBI investigation found “no hint of misconduct” by Kavanaugh, according to the Senate Judiciary Committee chair Chuck Grassley (R-Iowa).

Graham has been a staunch defender of Kavanaugh, a federal judge nominated by President Donald Trump to fill the Supreme Court seat vacated by the retirement of Justice Anthony Kennedy.

