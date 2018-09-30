ThinkProgress editor under fire after calling to ‘confront Republicans where they sleep’

The justice editor for left-wing opinion site ThinkProgress has tweeted out a call to confront GOP lawmakers everywhere, including, apparently, in their homes. Commenters have been pointing out all sorts of problems with that.

“Tell me again why we shouldn't confront Republicans where they eat, where they sleep, and where they work until they stop being complicit in the destruction of our democracy,” Ian Millhiser wrote on September 28, retweeting a CNN report on Senator Jeff Flake (R-Arizona). Flake was cornered by protesters in an elevator before the Senate Judicial Committee was to vote on Brett Kavanaugh's Supreme Court nomination.

Opposition was hoping that Flake, who is not running for reelection, will side with the Committee Democrats in turning Kavanaugh down. While the Arizona Senator voted for Kavanaugh nomination to proceed to the Senate floor, he then requested a limited FBI probe into the sexual misconduct allegations against the judge.

Millhiser’s tweet has since been liked over 15,000 times and produced an avalanche of outrage. Some pointed out exactly why you shouldn't confront people "where they sleep."

Because it is illegal? https://t.co/EFFYlyNJdk — Tom Fitton (@TomFitton) September 28, 2018

Because breaking into people's homes while they are sleeping is a crime.



Breaking into someone's home while they are sleeping to confront them on their political beliefs is especially unhinged and illegal. https://t.co/ITTo3i1Z48 — Tim Pool (@Timcast) September 29, 2018

Many asked if Millhiser would like a taste of his own medicine.

@imillhiser Tell me again why we shouldn’t show up at Rochelle Millhiser’s home in Florida? Ian’s mother is certainly complicit in her son’s call for incivility. Should I publish her address and phone number? https://t.co/196kkbTBkm — I Blue Elmo (@mctoph) September 29, 2018

Tell me again Ian Millhiser why we shouldn't confront YOU where YOU eat, where YOU sleep, and where YOU work until YOU stop being complicit in the destruction of our democracy.



Is that what you really want our country to be about? — Bob Sakuta (@meandmorningjoe) September 29, 2018

Perhaps its time that Ian Millhiser is doxed as he encourages his left-Antifa followers to do so? Wonder how he would feel if people stormed his home? Or followed him and his family out? I'm sure Ian would be crying to the police https://t.co/Oq6ubNGelD — Suze Michelini (@emilia_suze) September 28, 2018

Others thought his call to, basically, break into people's homes, was something the FBI should know about.

Ian Millhiser's tweet currently has over 9,500 people that like this idea. I believe this qualifies as something the @fbi should be looking into. The more these people encourage violence, the more people will get hurt, and more will fill our jails, and guess who pays for it?! — Corey Lynn 🙏🇺🇸 (@CoreysDigs) September 29, 2018

And some just laughed Millhiser off.

I have not been confronted in my bedroom by Ian Millhiser.



This tweet will repeat tomorrow if it remains true. https://t.co/RdKplipFXH — Brandt (@UrbanAchievr) September 28, 2018

Watch out Republicans, Ian Millhiser is out to get you! pic.twitter.com/ZJLnyz5OoU — Sam Valley (@SamValley) September 28, 2018

Pro-Trump activist and conservative journalist Jack Posobiec has called out Twitter for its lax reaction on the calls for violence by the Left, calling the treatment of Millhiser “double standard in action.”

Here’s the Twitter double standard in action:



Why was @ThomasWictor banned outright for one tweet but nothing happens to @IanMillhiser?



Conservatives see this and we see who has to play by the rules and who gets to break them



Every day — Jack Posobiec 🇺🇸 (@JackPosobiec) September 29, 2018

High-profile Republicans have increasingly been subjected to protester ambushes in public spaces.

This week Senator Ted Cruz (R-Texas) was heckled by protesters in a Washington DC restaurant over his support for Kavanaugh. He had to leave the place while the activists chanted: “We believe survivors!”

Homeland Security Secretary Kirstjen Nielsen and White House Press Secretary Sarah Sanders suffered similar incidents over the summer.