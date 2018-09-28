Senate committee votes on Kavanaugh after emotional hearing (WATCH LIVE)
If the committee approves the nomination, it will then go to the full Senate.
However, no matter how the vote goes, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell has the power to bring Kavanaugh’s nomination to a floor vote.
A full Senate confirmation vote could take place early next week.
28 September 201815:15 GMT
Sen. John Cornyn (R-TX) said Ford should be treated the same way he would want his wife, daughters, or mother treated if they were in similar circumstances. "Conversely, I want to make sure we treat Judge Kavanaugh the same way we would treat my father, brother, or son."
He says that he is proud of the way the committee treated Ford on Thursday, despite allegations from "friends across the aisle" who say otherwise.
As for the Senate's behavior, Cornyn said that "cruelty, recklessness, and indecency" is being shown towards the people that the Senate should be treating with "respect and dignity."
That extends to Mark Judge, he says, calling out Democrats for wanting to take him and his personal battles with alcohol, addiction, and anxiety and make them public in front of the committee. "That is cruel," he said.
Cornyn said the way that both Kavanaugh and Ford have been treated "is a scandal."
- 15:09 GMT
People continue to protest against Kavanaugh. Inside the Hart Senate Building the @womensmarch organizers have renamed this area "The People's Atrium." pic.twitter.com/IsqdVeKFhb— Jennifer Munoz (@JennifermunozTV) September 28, 2018
- 15:00 GMT
Richard Durbin (D-IL) says the FBI should be allowed to complete an investigation before the committee meets again to evaluate its findings. He said he has no doubt that Dianne Feinstein kept her promise to keep Ford's identity a secret, and that she did not leak the letter to The Intercept.
- 14:50 GMT
Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-SC) says he is a single white male from South Carolina who has been told to "shut up." He says he will not shut up; he will act as the voice of those he represents. Graham says Donald Trump did a good job in nominating Kavanaugh.
Every woman who has been victimized needs to be heard, Graham said, but added that the allegations against Kavanaugh are "garbage." He added that someone betrayed Ford's trust by not letting her remain anonymous, but it wasn't Dianne Feinstein.
If this is the new standard, the accusation proves itself...God help us all.
He said this has never been about finding the truth, but has rather been about "delay and destruction." If this is rewarded, it is the "end of good people wanting to be judges," the end of any concept of the rule of law, and the beginning of a process that will "tear this country apart."
He said that an FBI investigation would do nothing. "It's not going to tell you anything we don't know now."
"I'm going to vote yes, and I'm going to tell [Kavanaugh's] two daughters that 'I'm proud of your dad and I really, really believe he's a good man.'"
- 14:27 GMT
Mark Judge has effectively hung a "do not disturb" sign and apparently Republicans think that's acceptable, Sen. Patrick Leahy (D-VT) says, stating that he would like Judge to be brought in to answer questions under oath.
Leahy says that during his time on the committee, he has never seen such "volatility, partisanship, and lack of judicial temperament" from any Supreme Court nominee.
- 14:24 GMT
Anti-Kavanaugh protestors around the corner from the hearing room are loudly chanting “November is coming!” pic.twitter.com/6Vfd9Mw72p— Garrett Haake (@GarrettHaake) September 28, 2018
- 14:14 GMT
Grassley went on to reprimand Democrats for not bringing the allegations public earlier. He touched upon the accusations by Julie Swetnick that Kavanaugh attended parties where women had been gang raped saying that FBI couldn't not have missed when the agency did six background checks on him when he worked for the White House.
- 14:07 GMT
Committee's chair Grassley has called to order several times since the beginning of the meeting addressing both to reporters and senators and staffers who were talking.
- 14:03 GMT
Dianne Feinstein (D-CA) says Kavanaugh "used as much political rhetoric" as her Republican colleagues and "went on the attack" during his Thursday testimony.
Feinstein said Kavanaugh did not show the impartial temperament expected from a judge, calling him "aggressive" and "belligerent."
"Our colleagues on the other side of the aisle had their minds [made up] before one word was uttered" from Ford's mouth, Feinstein said of her Republican colleagues.
She went on repeating some of the details of Ford's testimony on Thursday, saying that she doesn't consider Kavanaugh guilty, but going on with confirmation as if there were accusations is not possible.