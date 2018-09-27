Robert Mueller’s day off: Special Counsel visits Apple Store, sparks conspiracy theories (PHOTO)

Speculation is rife online after Special Counsel Robert Mueller was spotted meeting with an unidentified man at the ‘Genius Bar’ at the Georgetown Apple Store Wednesday.

The fate of the entire ‘Russiagate’ probe may rest on just one customer service experience. Never in the history of retail has so much been asked of so few.

While it was unclear whether it was indeed Mueller’s work laptop, or simply a syncing issue with what appeared to be an Apple Watch, conspiracy theorists, Twitter trolls and indifferent social media users alike were captivated by the episode.

"This one folder "Damning Evidence" is using up most of your SSD. I can show you how to compress it, if you like" — rbarris (@rbarris) September 26, 2018

“And how do I see who was included in the meeting invitation?” — Sean McGough (@Sean_McGough_) September 26, 2018

Mueller was appointed in May 2017 to lead the investigation into alleged foreign (read: Russian) interference in the 2016 US presidential elections but he could never have predicted how the case would unfold.

I hope those are stable geniuses. — Dave Jets (@Dave_Jets) September 26, 2018

So how do I get all these emails from Comey, Strzok, Paige and McCabe off of my computer? Can you do that Clinton acid wash thing for me? — TB (@Oldschoolconser) September 27, 2018

At a time when Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein is reportedly at risk of losing his job, amid speculation that Trump’s long-awaiting shake up at the Justice Department will commence after the November midterm elections, Mueller appears to be reaching to the only ‘Genius’ he can trust.

'So, my friend Rod needs a new computer. He has to give up his work laptop soon. What do you suggest?' — Josh Gerstein (@joshgerstein) September 26, 2018

“So, I’m trying to edit this indictment and I keep getting a ‘you can’t indict a sitting president’ error message.” https://t.co/OPUBvVc2Mj — Ahmed Baba (@AhmedBaba_) September 26, 2018

These Apple Store geniuses were previously referred to as the “heart and soul of [Apple’s] stores,” by Ron Johnson, the former Senior Vice President for Retail but now, they appear to have taken on a far greater responsibility at a time when the stakes have never been higher.

Mueller: I was watching this video in which a couple of people are inside a Russian hotel and suddenly my laptop crashed. — Michael Abromowitz (@FootballExpert) September 26, 2018

Former Trump campaign manager Paul Manafort’s misuse of iCloud backup storage ultimately led to his downfall, according to AppleInsider, so Mueller may have been avoiding making a similar mistake. Or setting up a new device, as evidenced by the recently-opened box and receipt combination beside the MacBook. Only time will tell.

@Nike Looks like you have a supporter in Mueller's wife :) — Teachers Play Games! (@TeacherPlayGame) September 27, 2018

