Kavanaugh and his accuser Ford testify before Senate Judiciary Committee (WATCH LIVE)
HomeUS News

Robert Mueller’s day off: Special Counsel visits Apple Store, sparks conspiracy theories (PHOTO)

Get short URL
Robert Mueller’s day off: Special Counsel visits Apple Store, sparks conspiracy theories (PHOTO)
Mueller was spotted at the Genius bar of an Apple store in Georgetown, but his purpose there remains unclear © REUTERS/Larry Downing/File photo
Speculation is rife online after Special Counsel Robert Mueller was spotted meeting with an unidentified man at the ‘Genius Bar’ at the Georgetown Apple Store Wednesday.

The fate of the entire ‘Russiagate’ probe may rest on just one customer service experience. Never in the history of retail has so much been asked of so few.  

While it was unclear whether it was indeed Mueller’s work laptop, or simply a syncing issue with what appeared to be an Apple Watch, conspiracy theorists, Twitter trolls and indifferent social media users alike were captivated by the episode.

Mueller was appointed in May 2017 to lead the investigation into alleged foreign (read: Russian) interference in the 2016 US presidential elections but he could never have predicted how the case would unfold.

At a time when Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein is reportedly at risk of losing his job, amid speculation that Trump’s long-awaiting shake up at the Justice Department will commence after the November midterm elections, Mueller appears to be reaching to the only ‘Genius’ he can trust.

READ MORE: Rosenstein hasn’t been fired – yet. Here’s a look at some of his most controversial moments

These Apple Store geniuses were previously referred to as the heart and soul of [Apple’s] stores,” by Ron Johnson, the former Senior Vice President for Retail but now, they appear to have taken on a far greater responsibility at a time when the stakes have never been higher.

Former Trump campaign manager Paul Manafort’s misuse of iCloud backup storage ultimately led to his downfall, according to AppleInsider, so Mueller may have been avoiding making a similar mistake. Or setting up a new device, as evidenced by the recently-opened box and receipt combination beside the MacBook. Only time will tell.

Like this story? Share it with a friend!

Reporting what the mainstream media won’t: Follow RT’s Twitter account
العربيةespрусdefr
инотвrтдruptly

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2018. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies