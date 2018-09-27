Kavanaugh conundrum: Two men claim to be real culprits behind assault on Ford

Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh is facing several accusations of sexual misconduct, but two men are now taking responsibility for the assault that shook his confirmation process – leading to colorful banter on Twitter.

Judiciary Committee staffers spoke to two men who separately claim they may be the individuals described by Christine Blasey Ford, who says that Kavanaugh sexually assaulted her when they were in high school in the early 1980s. The committee revealed the new developments in a summary of their probe into Kavanaugh’s alleged misconduct.

Aides to Senate Judiciary Committee Chairman Chuck Grassley met with one of the men Monday after he sent them a written statement that he – and not Kavanaugh – was involved in the “encounter” described by Ford. The committee’s investigative staff also spoke separately with another man, who claims to be the individual who assaulted Ford.

The Senate Judiciary Committee just sent out a timeline describing how they responded to the allegations against #SCOTUS nominee Brett Kavanaugh. It appears to indicate they've been in touch with two men who believe they had the "encounter" with Christine Blasey Ford pic.twitter.com/4cHn4j1DXw — Zoe Tillman (@ZoeTillman) September 27, 2018

Ford has accused Kavanaugh of locking her in a bedroom during a party in the 1980s, where he is alleged to have drunkenly groped her and tried to remove her clothes as a friend watched and egged him on.

The dual confessions come as both Kavanaugh and Ford prepare to testify before the Senate Judiciary Committee on Thursday. The timing and potential motives of the two unnamed men have sparked a flurry of speculation on social media. Why would two separate men come forward and take responsibility for such behavior? Is Kavanaugh a victim of mistaken identity, or is this a tactless attempt to cover for the nominee’s indecorous past?

“Sounds like someone was paid to do this. Give him a polygraph,” one Twitter user wrote. Another noted: “OK. I've never sexually assaulted anyone but if I did and someone else was accused I don't think I'd say, ‘hey, I think I'm your guy.’”

pic.twitter.com/8l1fNhnQ4m — Colin "Voting them out, especially that one" Hand (@razingarizona) September 27, 2018

Kavanaugh’s dude bros coming out of the woodwork & to his rescue like... pic.twitter.com/xiGv7xVtKG — ❄️Tiffany Clay❄️ #BetoForTexas🌊 (@tiffanyclay) September 27, 2018

But others felt that the development would come to haunt the Democrats and their efforts to derail Kavanaugh’s nomination.

“This is going to backfire spectacularly on democrats,” one comment said. “What has happened to the dems? They used to be able to pull off political lynchings with ease,” read another.

Since Ford came forward with her accusations, two additional women have accused Kavanaugh of sexual misconduct.

In a bizarre confirmation process, which now includes accusations of high school rape parties, much will hang on the testimony given by Kavanaugh and Ford on Thursday. Until then, perhaps another mysterious man will come forward.

