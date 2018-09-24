Firefighters blast rotting fish off US highways after Hurricane Florence (VIDEO)

Emergency services were stretched during Hurricane Florence; leading evacuations, search and rescue operations and distributing supplies. Now, firefighters in the Carolinas have been enlisted to hose rotting fish off the roads.

Penderlea Fire Department shared video of some of their team blasting countless fish off of Interstate I-40 Saturday, as residents try to return to life as normal, fighting the urge to retch as the stench of rotting fish filled the air.

As residents decried the profound stench, which added insult to injury in the wake of the hurricane, the firefighters were quick to respond and share some perspective.

“The smell is what it is; this was done for the safety of motorists since some of the fish were actually quite large and could be dangerous if hit, or if swerved around,” the fire department said. “Be sure to keep your windows closed and air on circulate, we will be!”

North Carolina Department of Transportation maintenance supervisor Jeff Garrett shared even more evidence of the carnage; with one fish apparently taken out of water mid-meal.

Glenn Bailey managed to capture footage of fish strewn across the road, with some even lodged in the dividing fence between lanes.

