2nd woman accuses Kavanaugh of sex abuse, urges FBI to probe 35yo ‘drunken dorm party’ incident

As the professor who accused the US Supreme Court nominee of sexual abuse is set to testify on her claims, Senate Democrats are investigating yet another “credible allegation” about Brett Kavanaugh’s misconduct while in college.

The new allegation has been made by Deborah Ramirez, who claimed that Kavanaugh exposed his genitals in her face during the 1983-84 academic school year at Yale University. During the incident at the “drunken dormitory party,” which happened during their freshman year, the future judge also allegedly forced her to touch his penis without her consent, the New Yorker revealed.

According to the publication, the allegations are now being investigated by at least two Democrats in the Senate. Another two Democrats are aware of the issue. In addition, the New Yorker claims, some Republicans in the Senate were also informed about the new accusations.

Kavanaugh, who faces similar claims from California professor Christine Blasey Ford, vehemently denies the accusations. “The people who knew me then know that this did not happen, and have said so,” the judge said in a statement sent to AFP.

Meanwhile, the White House Spokesperson Kerri Kupec noted that the decades-old allegations brought up against the judge were timed and “designed to tear down a good man.”

