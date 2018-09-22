Ex-Trump aide and CNN pundit accused of drugging lover with abortion pill
The court documents obtained by the website Splinter come from the custody battle between Miller and another Trump aide, AJ Delgado, with whom he had a child with in 2017.
Supplied by Delgado’s legal team, the documents allege that Miller had previously engaged in another extramarital affair with a Florida-based woman he met at a strip club.
Upon finding out that she was pregnant with his child, Miller called to the woman’s apartment with a smoothie, which unbeknownst to her was laced with an abortion pill.
Known only as Jane Doe, the woman claims Miller’s actions resulted in the termination of the pregnancy and almost resulted in her own death.
Fearing for their own child’s safety, Delgado wants the court to order Miller—whom the filing says has “unsupervised time” with their child—to undergo a psychological evaluation.
Miller, who was hired by the Trump campaign as a senior communications adviser, was also in line to be the White House communications director.
However, he later turned the position down citing a desire to put his family before his career. His Twitter bio states he is the managing director at Teneo Strategy and a political commentator on CNN.
Those angry at the scandalous allegations are voicing their concerns on Twitter, with many demanding that CNN drop Miller as a pundit. Others call into question the network’s choice of other pundits who have had run-ins with the law.
