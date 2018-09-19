1 dead, 4 injured in Pennsylvania court office shooting

One person has been killed and four others injured following a shooting at a Pennsylvania court office, according to local authorities.

The shooting occurred at the offices of Magisterial District Judge Daniel Shimshock.

At least four people have been hospitalized and one has been pronounced dead at the scene, a Fayette County Emergency Management spokesperson told media. Unconfirmed reports suggest that the deceased person is the gunman.

Sources told CBS Pittsburgh that the shooting was related to an ongoing domestic violence situation.

#BREAKING - Sources close to the investigation tell @KDKA the shooting was related to an ongoing domestic violence situation. Four people have been shot, including one Masontown Police Officer & the shooter who is dead. pic.twitter.com/6GdLkbjGfr — Julie Grant (@JulieGrantEsq) September 19, 2018

The nearby Masontown Elementary School has been placed on a soft lockdown. State police are at the school and children are being released to their parents. Students who attend a local middle school are being transported to a nearby fire station where they can be picked up by their parents.

BREAKING: Reports of shooting at office of district judge in Pennsylvania https://t.co/xdTKEGcTq7pic.twitter.com/aO9h8jANMb — Tulsa's Channel 8 (@KTULNews) September 19, 2018

#UPDATE: At least two medical helicopters and multiple ambulances were called to the scene of Fayette Co. shooting, but it is unknown how many people were injured. https://t.co/RFBhXlguOM#NewsORpic.twitter.com/v7PEjdNvXy — Observer-Reporter (@oronline) September 19, 2018

The Fayette County Coroner has been called the scene following the shooting.

The shooting occurred in Masontown, a small community with a population of about 3,450 at the 2010 census. It is located 65 miles from Pittsburgh and is considered part of the city's metro area.

State Police-Uniontown is currently investigating a shooting incident that occurred at District Magistrate Daniel Shimshock’s Office in Masontown Fayette County. The scene is secure with no imminent threat the the community. — TroopB (@PSPTroopBPIO) September 19, 2018

