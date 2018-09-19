HomeUS News

1 dead, 4 injured in Pennsylvania court office shooting

Masontown Borough Municipal Center. © Google Maps
One person has been killed and four others injured following a shooting at a Pennsylvania court office, according to local authorities.

The shooting occurred at the offices of Magisterial District Judge Daniel Shimshock. 

At least four people have been hospitalized and one has been pronounced dead at the scene, a Fayette County Emergency Management spokesperson told media. Unconfirmed reports suggest that the deceased person is the gunman.

Sources told CBS Pittsburgh that the shooting was related to an ongoing domestic violence situation. 

The nearby Masontown Elementary School has been placed on a soft lockdown. State police are at the school and children are being released to their parents. Students who attend a local middle school are being transported to a nearby fire station where they can be picked up by their parents.

The Fayette County Coroner has been called the scene following the shooting.

The shooting occurred in Masontown, a small community with a population of about 3,450 at the 2010 census. It is located 65 miles from Pittsburgh and is considered part of the city's metro area.

