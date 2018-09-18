Marco Rubio doxxes ‘Salt Bae’ chef who dined with Venezuelan leader

Senator Marco Rubio (R-Florida) tweeted the address and phone number of an internet celebrity chef - famous for his appearance in the ‘Salt Bae’ meme - who hosted Venezuelan president Nicolas Maduro for dinner.

The salt-sprinkling chef, whose name is Nusret Gökçe, hosted Maduro at his Istanbul restaurant over the weekend, and showed off his famous guest in a now-deleted instagram post. Maduro feasted on a $275 steak, smoked cigars with Gökçe, and described his visit to the eatery as a “once in a lifetime moment.”

Venezuelan opposition activists were furious, accusing Maduro of extravagant dining while millions of his countrymen struggle to eat and two thirds of the population are said to have lost around 24 pounds of body weight due to malnutrition.

“While Venezuelans suffer and die of hunger, Nicolas Maduro and Cilia (his wife) enjoy one of the priciest restaurants in the world, all with money stolen from the Venezuelan people,” tweeted opposition leader Julio Borges.

Others joined in, accusing the chef of “feeding the pain of a people and the ego of a dictator.”

Among the indignant was Rubio, who has called for regime change in Venezuela. He first slammed the “weirdo” Salt Bae for hosting the “overweight dictator of a nation where 30% of people eat only once a day & infants are suffering from malnutrition.”

I don’t know who this weirdo #Saltbae is, but the guy he is so proud to host is not the President of #Venezuela. He is actually the overweight dictator of a nation where 30% of the people eat only once a day & infants are suffering from malnutrition. https://t.co/sSNPK9cAAx — Marco Rubio (@marcorubio) September 18, 2018

The senator then discovered that the salt-slinging meme chef owns a steakhouse in downtown Miami, tweeting out its address and phone number “in case anyone wanted to call.”

This guy @nusr_ett who admires dictator @NicolasMaduro so much actually owns a steakhouse in, of all places, #Miami. It’s called NUSR-ET STEAKHOUSE MIAMI located at 999 Brickell Avenue, Miami, FL 33131

The phone number is 1 305 415 9990 in case anyone wanted to call. https://t.co/7CDkgHVZWh — Marco Rubio (@marcorubio) September 18, 2018

Rubio’s doxxing earned him some praise from the right, but also some sharp criticism. Senators, one commenter argued, “shouldn’t harass their constituents.”

If anyone had "Marco Rubio doxxes the Salt Bae for cooking for Nicolas Maduro" on their 2018 bingo card, congrats!!! https://t.co/aY2P0mAA1I — Ryan Broderick (@broderick) September 18, 2018

Senators Shouldn't Harass Their Constituents on Twitter. Marco Rubio Just Did. https://t.co/d1tjktgrUk — Jim Swift (@JSwiftTWS) September 18, 2018

So a private citizen is getting attacked by an elected official for “admiring a dictator”? I can show you every President of the US over the past five decades literally bowing to and dancing for Saudi dictators like the corrupt, useless marionettes they are. — Amir (@AmirAminiMD) September 18, 2018

Rubio will be back on his bullshit in the morning, pretending to care about civility, but here he is trying to whip up a mob against salt bae. https://t.co/v3PeFbqqQs — Brian Beutler (@brianbeutler) September 18, 2018

The government in Caracas has been a constant target for Rubio, who called Venezuela “the new Cuba” in a 2014 Senate speech. Since then, Rubio has pushed for tougher sanctions against the Latin American country, has encouraged a military coup against Maduro, and has spoke in favor of US military intervention in Venezuela.

