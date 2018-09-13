HomeUS News

Gas explosions set homes north of Boston on fire (PHOTOS)

Get short URL
Gas explosions set homes north of Boston on fire (PHOTOS)
A fire engine is seen near a building emitting smoke after explosions in Lawrence, Massachusetts, United States, September 13, 2018 © Boston Sparks/Social Media / Reuters
At least 70 buildings north of Boston, Massachusetts have been set ablaze by what appears to be a ruptured gas line, police have confirmed. Authorities are evacuating residents from parts of Lawrence, Andover and North Andover.

The residents of the three communities north of Boston, serviced by Columbia Gas, have been ordered to evacuate immediately after a reported gas line rupture triggered a series of violent explosions.

Scores of homes have been damaged in the inferno. Photos posted on social media show raging fires and thick plumes of black smoke billowing from the buildings.

Several houses have crumbled as result of the explosions that have swept through Lawrence.

Massachusetts State Police said that the gas lines are being depressurized, but noted that the process “will take some time.” All power in the three towns will be temporary shut off, to allow for essential repairs, police said.

Meanwhile, there are fears that the number of fires may rise, as police say the reports keep coming in.

Think your friends would be interested? Share this story!

Reporting what the mainstream media won’t: Follow RT’s Twitter account
العربيةespрусdefr
инотвrтдruptly

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2018. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies