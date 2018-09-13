Gas explosions set homes north of Boston on fire (PHOTOS)

At least 70 buildings north of Boston, Massachusetts have been set ablaze by what appears to be a ruptured gas line, police have confirmed. Authorities are evacuating residents from parts of Lawrence, Andover and North Andover.

The residents of the three communities north of Boston, serviced by Columbia Gas, have been ordered to evacuate immediately after a reported gas line rupture triggered a series of violent explosions.

One of the many fires in #Lawrencepic.twitter.com/04KeLnOe1m — Itz Pugg (@ItzPugg) September 13, 2018

Scores of homes have been damaged in the inferno. Photos posted on social media show raging fires and thick plumes of black smoke billowing from the buildings.

#BREAKING: At least 20 gas explosions cause multiple fires across Lawrence, Massachusetts. pic.twitter.com/wnh0vZMPvr — UA News (@UrgentAlertNews) September 13, 2018

10 different fires started in lawrence all at the same time pic.twitter.com/MLyHW64wrH — Gerald (@GDARSHH) September 13, 2018

To give you a sense of how strained and spread out the resources are right now, this house is on fire in Lawrence and there are no firefighters there yet. #WBZpic.twitter.com/PLBTIfNfMo — Liam Martin (@LiamWBZ) September 13, 2018

Several houses have crumbled as result of the explosions that have swept through Lawrence.

House leveled in Lawrence after one of many explosions and fires in the area. @NBC10Bostonpic.twitter.com/61QpkA1oeK — Michael Rosenfield NBC10 Boston (@MikeRNBCBoston) September 13, 2018

Massachusetts State Police said that the gas lines are being depressurized, but noted that the process “will take some time.” All power in the three towns will be temporary shut off, to allow for essential repairs, police said.

🚨ADVISORY🚨

Power company will be shutting OFF power to all of #Lawrence, #NorthAndover, and #Andover to assist in the #Gas situation. — Mass State Police (@MassStatePolice) September 13, 2018

Meanwhile, there are fears that the number of fires may rise, as police say the reports keep coming in.

MSP Fusion Center has current updated tally of responses to fires/explosions/investigations of gas odor at 70. Spread over wide swath of south #Lawrence and northern part of #NorthAndover with several others across Merrimack River in north Lawrence. pic.twitter.com/a7kBYaWFrJ — Mass State Police (@MassStatePolice) September 13, 2018

Think your friends would be interested? Share this story!