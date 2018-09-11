3 teens wounded, some ‘critical’ after drive-by shooting outside Chicago high school

Three teenagers were wounded and two are said to be in critical condition following a drive-by shooting near the Chatham Academy High School on Chicago’s south side.

As the victims were walking along 91st Street on Monday, a light-colored sedan pulled up along the sidewalk and a masked gunman stepped out of the car and opened fire, striking all three.

The 16-year-old boy was taken to Comer Children’s Hospital with a gunshot wound to his left shoulder, while the 17 and 18-year-old victims were taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center with wounds to the left leg and right arm and armpit respectively. The two younger boys were listed as being in critical condition while the 18-year-old was in serious condition reports the Chicago Sun Times.

“A vehicle approached… the subject got out of the vehicle and fired multiple times striking all three,” Chicago Police Chief Fred Waller said as cited by ABC 7. The incident took place just after class had been dismissed for the day. Students are taught to return to the school in the event of an emergency and to view it as kind of a “safe haven.”

“Two students made it back... to the cafeteria… The third student that was shot actually remained in the alley until the ambulance picked that particular student up,” Chatham Academy Principal Tony Qadir Lyons said, as cited by ABC 7. “They were bleeding profusely,” he added.

Police have yet to determine whether this was a targeted attack or whether it was linked to a number of other shootings in the city on Monday. Two persons of interest were taken into custody shortly after the shooting with charges pending, according to police.

