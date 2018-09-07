Ex-Trump campaign aide Papadopoulos jailed for 14 days, slapped with $9,500 fine in Mueller probe

George Papadopoulos, a former campaign aide of President Donald Trump, has been sentenced to two weeks in prison, a $9,500 fine and 200 hours of community service for lying to the FBI in special counsel Robert Mueller’s probe.

While the prosecution demanded up to six months behind bars for ex-Trump campaign aide, judge Randolph D. Moss found no evidence that 31-year-old Papadopoulos actually worked with Russia to meddle in the US election or had “any desire to aid Russia in any way.”

According to the US authorities, Trump’s campaign aide made “material false statements” and omitted the facts regarding the extent, timing, and nature of his communications with an “overseas professor” said to have “substantial connections” to Russian government officials; a female Russian national; and a man who “told defendant Papadopoulos he had connections to the Russian Ministry of Foreign Affairs.”

