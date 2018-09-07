Twitter transforms Trump into penguin in latest social media challenge (PHOTOS)
It all started on Thursday evening when popular comedian, writer, director and satirist Armando Iannucci – responsible for such comedic masterpieces as ‘I’m Alan Partridge,’ and ‘The Thick of It’ – tweeted a proposal to his Twitter followers.
Proposal: If you take any piece of footage of Trump in a White House meeting, and replaced Trump with a penguin, the expressions on the faces of everyone else in the room would still work.— Armando Iannucci (@Aiannucci) September 6, 2018
Twitter, let’s see what you can do.
Naturally, Twittizens wasted no time in firing up Photoshop in a bid to outdo each other in deriding the US president in as creative a fashion as possible, with many choosing world leaders from some of the most powerful nations on Earth to act as a comedic foil to the gigantic penguins.
#replaceTrumpwithapenguinpic.twitter.com/fXeprBlSq5— Dylan Brady (@dylanfbrady) September 6, 2018
Got to love this #ReplaceTrumpWithAPenguinpic.twitter.com/Wxg1t2GbPo— Jon Robinson (@jonrobinson500) September 6, 2018
Meanwhile others chose even more surrealist interpretations of the challenge.
#ReplaceTrumpWithAPenguin might be my favourite hashtag of 2018.— Neil Coleman (@neilgcoleman) September 6, 2018
Best so far is this beauty from @chayground... pic.twitter.com/IT9TtY6j3B
Trumpingu #replaceTrumpwithapenguinpic.twitter.com/19uKHHj99C— james (@ambienteering) September 7, 2018
Not a Whitehouse meeting, but..... #ReplaceTrumpWithAPenguinpic.twitter.com/M8BQPHFQJp— Alexander Jones (@BigAlexJones) September 6, 2018
Twitter continues to fill up with the bizarre photoshopped scenes. The latest efforts can be seen by checking out #ReplaceTrumpWithAPenguin.
