Arms giant Lockheed Martin's tribute to John McCain goes down... badly
On Sunday, a day after the American politician's death, the Maryland-based company took to its Twitter to call the long-serving Arizona senator "an exceptionally courageous leader and a true patriot."
But, with the combination of McCain's reputation as a fierce advocate of US foreign intervention and Lockheed's line of work, this was never likely to attract the say-something-nice-or-nothing-at-all crowd.
26 August 2018
I would like to express my condolences to the loved ones of John McCain's victims.— Trini Watchman (@triniwatchman) 26 August 2018
How surprising. War-profiteers praising a war-monger, who’d have thought https://t.co/VB0NauSd6f— Bernardo Jurema 🌹 (@bernajurema) 26 August 2018
If I'm lovingly memorialized by a massive defense contractor upon my death, you have my permission to spit on my corpse and throw it to a pack of wild dogs. This is worse than NAMBLA sending flowers.— Daniel O'Meara (@DanielSOMeara) 26 August 2018
I can’t read this statement it’s covered in blood.— The Original Elon Musk (est. 1963) (@DoctorZachJones) 26 August 2018
Particular offense was taken at the portrayal of McCain arguing with the corporation for every dollar on behalf of the US citizens.
'The taxpayers' interests were properly served.' Indeed they were! Thanks to the war machine, your country is now, for all practical purposed, bankrupt. Good going👍— Sa-A81 (@SaA8110) 26 August 2018
Though some thought there was something admirable about the frankness of the whole thing.
The only credibly honest obituary I read so far.— Reinhard Kuhn (@kuhn_reinhard) 26 August 2018
Others thought a rewrite was in order.
John McCain served us well by calling and voting for war at every opportunity that presented itself. He was a boon for our stock prices and corporate profits by ensuring our bombs and military equipment would be used on innocent civilians across the world. RIP - Lockheed Martin https://t.co/3JU5KGxbsM— Nathaniel Rugh (@NathanielRugh) 26 August 2018
Several were worried for Lockheed, which recorded revenues of over $50 billion last year, now that their ally, who played a key role in lobbying for the F-35, is gone, and speculated about a replacement.
Fear not..there's always Bolton in the wings. You'll have your wars since war is the new Gold Standard..— Bukerbabe 🌻🕊️ (@Athens7316) 26 August 2018
I wonder which politician @LockheedMartin is going to select to shovel cash towards to be the next top war whore now #McCain is gone? @RepAdamSchiff would be a fantastic one. He already takes a lot of cash from Lockheed, supports military spending and endless wars.— Currie Dobson (@Ventuckyspaz) 26 August 2018
But for most part people thought that Lockheed's grief would give way to happier times.
dear Lockheed, don't worry, his constituents will vote in another war mongerer, you will continue to get all the war you can handle.— Arl Mcginnis (@ArlMcginnis) 26 August 2018