Neil Simon, Broadway comedy master behind ‘The Odd Couple’, dies aged 91

American playwright Neil Simon, who penned Broadway classics including ‘The Odd Couple’, ‘Barefoot in the Park’ and the ‘Brighton Beach’ trilogy, has passed away.

Simon died on Sunday morning at New York Presbyterian Hospital in Manhattan from health complications arising as a result of pneumonia, according to Bill Evans, his longtime friend and publicist who donated a kidney to Simon in 2004.

The comedy master wrote more than 30 plays in his career, dating back to ‘Come Blow Your Horn’ in 1961, in addition to many screen adaptations of his work. His plays received 17 Tony nominations over the years, and secured three wins.

He also won a Tony for special achievement as well as a Pulitzer and the Mark Twain prize for humor.

Simon was married five times and is a father of three daughters. He had been married to actress Elaine Joyce since 1999.

Tributes have begun pouring in for the late playwright after news of his death broke. Fellow writers shared sorrow over his passing and credited him with influencing their career.

There is no American comedy writer whose work isn’t influenced by the rhythm and music of Neil Simon’s words. With gratitude, Doc. — Bill Prady (@billprady) August 26, 2018

There isn’t a comedy writer alive whose work wasn’t influenced by Neil Simon, whether they know it or not.



And many drama scribes as well.



Thank you, Doc. — Paul Guyot (@Fizzhogg) August 26, 2018

Neil Simon - gone! A loss 4 the entire entertainment industry.

He could write a joke that would make you laugh, define the character, the situation, and even the world's problems. First time I met him he looked at me and said, "Where the hell did they find you?" What a gent. — Harvey Fierstein (@HarveyFierstein) August 26, 2018

Neil Simon has died at 91. At his height, the most commercially successful playwright in Broadway history, and a giant, transformative force in American comedy. RIP. — Mark Harris (@MarkHarrisNYC) August 26, 2018

To say that #NeilSimon was one of the primary influences on my life and career would be an understatement. His work, as both a participant and audience, has defined and shaped me on my own journies and carr@eer trajectory. RIP to another lost legend. — Josh Gad (@joshgad) August 26, 2018