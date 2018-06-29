‘Blood on his hands’: #Resistance rushes to blame Trump for Annapolis attack

There is no love lost between President Donald Trump and mainstream US media, which he has repeatedly called “fake news.” His critics are now using those words to blame him for inciting a shooting at a local newspaper.

Five people were killed and three more injured after a gunman attacked the Capital Gazette newsroom in Annapolis, Maryland on Thursday. The local newspaper had no ideological bent and the gunman’s motives –or identity– are unknown as of yet.

That has not stopped the self-styled anti-Trump Resistance from accusing the US president of inspiring the attack, going so far as to claim he has “blood on his hands.”

Just putting this here... Annapolis



Milo Yiannopoulos: “I can’t wait for the vigilante squads to start gunning journalists down on sight."



President Trump: "The FAKE NEWS media is not my enemy, it is the enemy of the American people. SICK!"#CapitalGazette — Brian Krassenstein (@krassenstein) June 28, 2018

And your daily attacks on the “fake news media” and calling journalists the “enemy of the people” may have contributed to this horrendous tragedy. — Eugene Gu, MD (@eugenegu) June 28, 2018

When the President of the United States repeatedly calls for violence against the media, and then someone shoots up a newspaper office in Annapolis, then yeah – whatever the details end up being – he's morally and criminally responsible for it. Lock him up. — Palmer Report (@PalmerReport) June 28, 2018

Trump has called the media the “enemy of the people” in 2 of the last 3 weekly lists.



Milo called for violence against journalists yesterday. https://t.co/z0Ej6tbsgy — Amy Siskind (@Amy_Siskind) June 28, 2018

YESTERDAY: Trump supporter Milo Yiannopoulos, “I can’t wait for vigilante squads to start gunning down journalists.”



TODAY: Journalists gunned down at the offices of a newspaper in Annapolis.



Is the media ready yet to talk about the VIOLENCE Trump is inciting in America? — Ryan Knight 🌊 (@ProudResister) June 28, 2018

Trump, Feb 2017: Media is "the enemy of the American people" & "a great danger to our country."



Trump fifteen days ago: Media is the nation's "biggest enemy."



Milo Yiannopoulos two days ago: “I can’t wait for the vigilante squads to start gunning journalists down." — Jessica Valenti (@JessicaValenti) June 28, 2018

MILO: Shoot journalists



TRUMP: Media is the enemy of the state



FOX: Liberal media is deranged and fake news



MAXINE WATERS: We should deny service and verbally harass lying Trump White House staff in public



MAGA: OMG MAXINE WATERS NEEDS TO BE ARRESTED AND FIRED! Civility!!! — Red (@Redpainter1) June 28, 2018

Trump branded the media as the "enemy of the American people."

Trump retweeted a video of himself attacking CNN.

Milo Yiannopoulos "joked" about "gunning journalists down on sight.”

Why are so many on the right enabling people who incite violence?#CapitalGazette#resist#trump — Dr. DaShanne Stokes (@DaShanneStokes) June 28, 2018

The blood at #CapitalGazette is on the hands of this President and this @GOP leadership who've embraced the @NRA and vilified journalists as part of national policy. @realDonaldTrump you are culpable.#Annapolis — John Pavlovitz (@johnpavlovitz) June 28, 2018

1. Trump calls the media “the enemy” and the “greatest threat to the country.”



2. 48 hours ago Milo says a vigilante should begin shooting & killing journalists.



3. Today that very thing happened. https://t.co/wV1UxqKFJe — Shaun King (@ShaunKing) June 28, 2018

In a February 2017 tweet, Trump had called “fake news” media the “enemy of the American people” – singling out CNN, the New York Times, NBC News, ABC, and CBS. He repeated the phrase on Monday at a rally in South Carolina.

“The enemy of the people I call ’em,” he said, pointing to the media he dubbed “fake news.”

It wasn’t any of these outlets that got attacked, however, but a local newspaper in a Democratic-majority region of Maryland, for reasons that are so far shrouded in mystery.

