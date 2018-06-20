Trump to ‘sign something’ on immigrant family separations

US President Donald Trump said he would sign an executive action dealing with border security and separation of children from their families in detention centers for illegal immigrants.

“I'll be signing something in a little while that's going to do that," Trump said on Wednesday morning. “I'll be doing something that's somewhat preemptive and ultimately will be matched by legislation I'm sure.”

The “something” will be an executive order, Trump said at a meeting with GOP lawmakers at the White House, and he will sign it before departing for Minnesota, where he is scheduled to speak at a rally Wednesday evening.

“We’re going to keep families together, but we have to keep our borders strong,” Trump said

On Tuesday, Trump met with congressional Republicans, urging them to pass a border security bill that would amend the current laws, which the Department of Homeland Security says require them to house minors in separate facilities from their parents who are being charged with crossing the border illegally.

At the meeting on Wednesday, Trump reminded the Republican lawmakers that a deal on immigration with the Democrats was almost done in January, but a federal judge ruled in favor of keeping an Obama-era executive action shielding some illegal immigrants, known as DACA.

“All of a sudden they weren’t there anymore,” Trump said.

Democrats have refused to support any of the proposed immigration bills in Congress, saying that Trump can fix the family separation issue through executive action.

“There are so many obstacles to legislation and when the president can do it with his own pen, it makes no sense,” Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer told reporters on Tuesday. “Legislation is not the way to go here when it’s so easy for the president to sign it.”

