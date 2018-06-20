‘F**k you!’: Trump welcomed to Capitol rotunda with F-bomb (VIDEO)

A woman was heard shouting a popular obscenity at Donald Trump as the US president walked through the Capitol on Tuesday. The potty-mouthed culprit is rumored to be a congressional intern.

In a video posted to Twitter, a woman’s voice is heard shouting “Mr President, f**k you!” seconds before Trump walks through the Capitol rotunda on his way to a meeting on immigration with House Republicans. The woman is not pictured in the video.

LISTEN: As Pres Trump’s entourage entered Speaker Ryan’s office in the Capitol, someone on the other side of the Capitol rotunda yelled: “Mr. President, F—k you!!” (He entered about 15 seconds later): pic.twitter.com/KHp16LYMoF — Frank Thorp V (@frankthorp) June 19, 2018

Although the woman’s identity remains unknown, evidence suggests that the outburst was the dirty work of an astonishingly bold congressional intern.

The woman who heckled the President most likely had to either be an intern or aide. Someone with a hard Congressional pass allowing access to the Rotunda area after hours. The Capitol closes to public tours ar 4:30 pm et. — Chad Pergram (@ChadPergram) June 19, 2018

Per our intern, who was standing there, the woman who yelled "Mr. President, F--k you!!" was a congressional intern. — Frank Thorp V (@frankthorp) June 19, 2018

The incident even inspired a Twitter poll in which people were asked to speculate on the fate of the misbehaving intern. At the moment of publishing, “Cable news pundit gig” is winning at 50 percent.

What will happen first for the congressional intern who yelled "F*** you" at Trump? — David Martosko (@dmartosko) June 19, 2018

Like this story? Share it with a friend!