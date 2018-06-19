Twitter rages after Fox host Laura Ingraham calls child detention facilities ‘summer camps’

Twitter has erupted after Fox News host Laura Ingraham offered an original take on the Trump administration’s family separation policy on the US-Mexico border by referring to child detention facilities as “summer camps”.

Ingraham was speaking on her show, The Ingraham Angle, about the Trump administration’s “zero tolerance” illegal immigration policy, which has seen nearly 2,000 young children separated from their parents at the US’s southern border and placed in detention facilities.

But Ingraham had a particularly unusual view of the conditions in which the children are being held, saying that they were being “temporarily housed at what are, essentially summer camps.”

Twitter did not hold back in slamming the Fox host for the insensitive comparison.

Some users were concerned that Ingraham’s definition of “summer camps” seemed a little bit odd and wondered if she had endured some unfortunate experiences herself as a child.

Hey Laura: Summer camps sound like fun! You can prove the summer camp theory immediately by sending YOUR three kids to the camp in Laredo ... should be over 100 degrees by now with no AC. I hear kids love it ! We'll wait. And watch. https://t.co/So858wTExP — Jan deMoor (@jdemoor) June 19, 2018

What kind of "summer camps" did Laura Ingraham attend as a child? If she slept in a cage on the floor of an empty Walmart not knowing whether she'd see her parents again, that explains a lot. — Schrödinger's Trump is anti-concentration camps (@SchrodngrsTrump) June 19, 2018

Others wondered if Ingraham would be happy to send her own children to summer camps where they would be forced to sleep on the floor in cages.

Earth to Laura Ingraham: Children who go to “summer camp” don’t sleep in cages. https://t.co/Hjt7gSJgdF — Ryan Knight 🌊 (@ProudResister) June 19, 2018

If Laura Ingraham considers the prisons where children are being held against their will "summer camps", then I propose she be willing to let her own kids spend the summer enjoying those festivities. — realDonaldTrump (@realTrumpClone) June 19, 2018

Laura Ingraham has said that the detention centers are basically “summer camps” for kids.



Maybe we should ask the state to investigate where Laura sent her own children to summer camp? pic.twitter.com/aXuuf2E7bg — MommaT (@tweetmommybop) June 19, 2018

"Laura Ingraham" Says they're essentially summer camps? @IngrahamAngle 's family may need to be investigated for child abuse, because if this is her impression, as an adult, of what summer camp is like, there are a lot of questions that need to be answered. Does she have kids? — The Ebony Gorilla (@EbonyGorilla) June 19, 2018

Some Twitter users made some unflattering comparisons between Ingraham and Nazis.

So Laura Ingraham claims brown migrant kids ripped from their parents are being placed in "Summer Camps" — not Concentration Camps.



You know who else claims the Jews were put in "Summer Camps?"#EndFamilySeparationpic.twitter.com/FPMG6oM5XL — Qasim Rashid, Esq. (@MuslimIQ) June 19, 2018

Laura Ingraham is doing exactly what the Nazis did. She is LYING about these "camps"! She has no idea what they're like but her job is propaganda. So these concentration camps become summer camps. — Denise Ingram (@leclemot) June 19, 2018

Others even posted an image of her making what appears to be a gesture similar to a Nazi salute.

In her defense, after seeing how Laura Ingraham says "hello," I'm pretty sure her definition of "summer camps" is vastly different from ours. pic.twitter.com/9j1VMgj32R — CrabDiving Podcast (@CrabDiving) June 19, 2018

Laura Ingraham: they're essentially summer camps



Also Laura Ingraham: pic.twitter.com/l0LCnqgaGD — Zach Heltzel (@zachheltzel) June 19, 2018

To be fair, this is what Laura Ingraham thinks of when she thinks of summer camps. #LauraIngrahamIsANazi#FamiliesBelongTogether#TrumpsKidnappingChildrenpic.twitter.com/zoFHxoRXBf — Janet Morris (@janersm) June 19, 2018

The UN High Commissioner for Human Rights has urged the US to cease the “unconscionable” policy of separating children from parents who illegally cross the border. Trump himself has blamed the Democratic Party for existing legislation and said that Congress must work to enact new laws to fix the problem.