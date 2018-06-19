‘Nazis didn’t let Jews leave,’ AG Sessions says replying to border ‘concentration camps’ comparison

US Attorney General Jeff Sessions made a viral gaffe as he disagreed with comparison of the Trump administration’s immigration policies to that of Nazi Germany. The Nazis didn’t let the Jews leave Germany, he said.

On her Monday night show, Fox News host Laura Ingraham quizzed Sessions about his “zero tolerance” immigration policy, which has been compared by former CIA Director Michael Hayden and Senator Dianne Feinstein (D-California) to the tactics used by Nazi Germany.

“Nazi Germany, concentration camps, human rights violations,” Ingraham said, “What’s going on here?”

“Well, it’s a real exaggeration, of course,” Sessions replied. “In Nazi Germany, they were keeping the Jews from leaving the country.”

Sessions’ response appeared to shock Ingraham, and left many Twitter observers gobsmacked.

“Well it's a real exaggeration. Of course in Nazi Germany, they were keeping the Jews from leaving the country," Sessions said.



This is the Attorney General. Of the United States.



How far we have fallen... https://t.co/MSRi3ircMw — Katie Phang (@KatiePhang) June 19, 2018

"When you have to explain to people why your policies aren't exactly like Nazi Germany, it's time to rethink your policies," Renato Mariotti commenting on Jeff Sessions. — David Lesch (@DavidLesch) June 19, 2018

Sessions says that it's not like Nazi Germany since the Jews couldn't leave.



Well shucks, all those years of Holocaust studies was a waste of time. The problem was the Jews couldn't leave?



No. The issue was the USA didn't let them in. Turned away boat loads to their death. — Pesach 'Pace' Lattin (@pacelattin) June 19, 2018

AG Sessions “This is not Nazi Germany Because They Were Keeping The Jews From Leaving”



WTF is he talking about?



The Jews didn’t leave because they were slaughtered & buried in mass graves. — Chas (@charles_hoff) June 19, 2018

Commenters didn’t see how comparing a policy to Adolf Hitler’s deportation and extermination of an entire race could possibly end well.

Of course, Jeff Sessions is clueless. The Nazis weren't trying to keep 'Jews from leaving.' They were trying to keep Jews from LIVING. https://t.co/9u4E3pHqRH — Jon Cooper 🌊 (@joncoopertweets) June 19, 2018

Jeff Sessions (translated): “That whole Nazi thing woulda been fine if the Jews had just been evicted.” https://t.co/djdug7hjS7 — The Hoarse Whisperer (@HoarseWisperer) June 19, 2018

Sessions’ new zero tolerance policy on illegal immigration has stirred controversy in recent weeks, particularly for its separation of children from their parents. President Trump defended his tough enforcement of immigration laws on Monday, telling reporters that the US “will not be a migrant camp and it will not be a refugee holding facility.”

