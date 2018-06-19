HomeUS News

‘Nazis didn’t let Jews leave,’ AG Sessions says replying to border ‘concentration camps’ comparison

Get short URL
‘Nazis didn’t let Jews leave,’ AG Sessions says replying to border ‘concentration camps’ comparison
US Attorney General Jeff Sessions © Jonathan Ernst / Reuters
US Attorney General Jeff Sessions made a viral gaffe as he disagreed with comparison of the Trump administration’s immigration policies to that of Nazi Germany. The Nazis didn’t let the Jews leave Germany, he said.

On her Monday night show, Fox News host Laura Ingraham quizzed Sessions about his “zero tolerance” immigration policy, which has been compared by former CIA Director Michael Hayden and Senator Dianne Feinstein (D-California) to the tactics used by Nazi Germany.

“Nazi Germany, concentration camps, human rights violations,” Ingraham said, “What’s going on here?”

“Well, it’s a real exaggeration, of course,” Sessions replied. “In Nazi Germany, they were keeping the Jews from leaving the country.”

Sessions’ response appeared to shock Ingraham, and left many Twitter observers gobsmacked.

Commenters didn’t see how comparing a policy to Adolf Hitler’s deportation and extermination of an entire race could possibly end well.

Sessions’ new zero tolerance policy on illegal immigration has stirred controversy in recent weeks, particularly for its separation of children from their parents. President Trump defended his tough enforcement of immigration laws on Monday, telling reporters that the US “will not be a migrant camp and it will not be a refugee holding facility.”

READ MORE: ‘We don’t want European-style immigration here’: Trump slams Merkel’s policy

Think your friends would be interested? Share this story!

Reporting what the mainstream media won’t: Follow RT’s Twitter account
العربيةespрусdefr
инотвrтдruptly

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2018. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Click here to find out more.

Accept cookies