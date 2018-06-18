Freight train derails & explodes in Indiana causing propane-fueled inferno (PHOTOS, VIDEO)

A freight train derailment that resulted in a large explosion and fire has forced some residents of an Indiana town to evacuate. Authorities are still struggling to contain the blaze 12 hours after the accident.

Witnesses have been posting photos and videos of the fire, which started Sunday evening. The train, which was carrying 89 loaded rail cars and nine empty rail cars, derailed at around 7:20pm local time.

#BREAKING: Mandatory evacuations ordered in southern Indiana overnight after reported explosion, train derailmenthttps://t.co/viiH6R8KNBpic.twitter.com/BbwKeZYvPH — Jennifer Baker (@jbakerohio) June 18, 2018

@AMTheNewsPhotog shows us the fire continues this morning at the train derailment in Gibson county. Propane is on fire and residents were evacuated to be safe. Many detours are set up around county roads and U.S. 41 #EWNLocalpic.twitter.com/1T119OVRxf — Joe Bird (@FollowThatBird) June 18, 2018

A statement from CSX Transportation, which operates the train, said that one of the rail cars appeared to be leaking propane.

Authorities ordered a mandatory resident evacuation within a one-mile radius of Princeton, Indiana shortly after the train derailed, with CSX reportedly providing hotel accommodation. Photos taken at the scene Monday morning show that the fire has not been fully extinguished.

At approximately 8:10 p.m. this evening, a CSX train derailed several railcars near Princeton, IN. Preliminary reports indicate a release from a railcar containing propane, and there were no reported injuries at this time. Read more: https://t.co/kAcazw5ef5 — CSX (@CSX) June 18, 2018

It is not yet clear why the train derailed. No injuries have been reported so far.

A viewer just sent me this video of the scene in Gibson County where a train derailed. This happened near Toyota. Latest information on @14News at 10. pic.twitter.com/JCoM9Uuae6 — Brittany Harry (@Brittany14News) June 18, 2018

We have new information and video of last night’s train derailment in Gibson County on Sunrise this morning. Here are some photos viewers sent us. pic.twitter.com/TYGv54lrsx — Shaelie Clark (@Shaelie14News) June 18, 2018

