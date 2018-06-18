John Cusack accused of inciting violence for ‘burn it down’ tweet during immigration rant

Actor John Cusack’s flurry of tweets on President Donald Trump’s immigration policy has prompted concern that he may be inciting violence. Some rushed to Cusack’s defense however, insisting his posts were being misinterpreted.

Cusack began tweeting about the Trump administration’s controversial immigration policy of separating children from their parents on Sunday. He accused Secretary of Homeland Security Kirstjen Nielsen of being a liar and encouraged his followers to tell Trump aide Stephen Miller how they feel about the immigration policy he is thought to have penned. He also called Trump a white supremacist.

⬇️ and becouse he really is a white supremacist ... https://t.co/fAtK8A4Q1p — John Cusack (@johncusack) June 17, 2018

When Cusack shared a tweet about a toddler crying at an immigration shelter with the words, “Burn it down man,” he sparked concern among some Twitter users that he was inciting violence and encouraging his followers to literally burn an immigration shelter to the ground.



Burn it down man https://t.co/bhB7AzJosj — John Cusack (@johncusack) June 18, 2018

John, I’m a big fan of yours and have been for a long time. I enjoy following you on Twitter because I agree with most of your ideas love your passion. That said, you need to calm it down. You come off as completely unhinged. It’s not helping. — Kyle Schorman (@kyleschorman1) June 18, 2018 Cusack tells one of his enraged followers to "act," after first suggesting that a shelter be burned down. I understand that people are angry, but for an unhinged celebrity with 1.7 million followers vaguely suggesting political violence is the only answer...🤔 pic.twitter.com/CZTdFeuyxR — Art Tavana (@arttavana) June 18, 2018 not with kids inside though https://t.co/QIVAfiB9IL — ⚖️⚖️St️a️cy-OnOne (@vallopoisongir1) June 18, 2018 R u stupid or something ? https://t.co/xT34WobdMa — Nick Wysong (@WysongNick) June 18, 2018

Others were quick to disagree, suggesting Cusack’s words were in reference to burning the system, or the establishment down. Given Cusack’s previous tweets expressing outrage at the treatment of immigrant children, it appears unlikely he would call for an arson attack on a shelter.

The actor also called on his followers to “hit the streets,” and said “Democrats should call for impeachment – and get arrested resisting this fascism NOW.”

“Congress needs to fear us,” he said. “The voters the resisters / believe me they will go when it gets hot enough.”



When another Twitter user responded saying, “My pitchfork is ready,” Cusack responded: “No pitchforks – shut down the money – ”

No pitchforks - shut down the money - https://t.co/9WzJlSsbBP — John Cusack (@johncusack) June 18, 2018

Yes, the real scandal here is that some random Hollywood celeb said something you feel like misinterpreting. But hey, let's ignore the kids that are being forcibly separated from their parents. — MO’M (@michaelomary) June 18, 2018 Don't be deliberately obtuse. "Burn it down" is slang for "Dismantle the whole damn system." Obviously he doesn't want shelters burnt down. There are lots of loser liberals to berate, lay off this one. He's one of the good guys. — Mass Internet Party (@MassInternet) June 18, 2018 Right....."burn it down" can be misinterpreted how please? — @joeymul06 (@joeymul061) June 18, 2018

Cusack took part in a sit-in outside the Customs and Border Protection headquarters earlier this month to protest his border control policies. He has also taken a stand on a number of liberal issues in the past, including coming out against the Iraq war and Barack Obama’s drone policy, and has met with NSA whistleblower Edward Snowden.

