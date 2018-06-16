Pence heckled repeatedly during tax reform speech (VIDEO, PHOTOS)

US Vice President Mike Pence was repeatedly heckled by protesters during a tax reform speech in Columbus, Ohio, while outside LGBTQ activists held a huge dance party to highlight his dismal record on gay rights.

READ MORE:‘Make America Gay Again’: Mike Pence gets trolled with rainbow flag

Pence visited Ohio’s capital on Friday as part of a series of events organized by America First Policies to promote Republican tax reforms. His stay coincided with the start of Pride celebrations in the city.

As the vice president touted tax cuts, protesters interrupted with loud calls challenging his policies on immigration, specifically family separation at the border, and LGBTQ rights.

Two demonstrators held banners saying “Love is love” and “We’re here, we’re queer, get used to it.” Some members of the audience countered with chants of ‘USA, USA’ and cheered as security removed the demonstrators from the room.

Pence quipped, “You got to love Ohio,” as the protesters were escorted from the building.

For the fifth time protesters pop up. They’re holding signs saying “love is love”. Police are staying busy. Pence says, “you got to love Ohio.” Back to the script. pic.twitter.com/tOMin2RUES — Ben Garbarek (@BenWSYX6) June 15, 2018

Meanwhile, across from the Renaissance Hotel where Pence was speaking, drag queens, music, and rainbows filled the streets in a colorful dance party.

The ‘Big LGBTQ Dance Party’ was organized to challenge Pence, who has supported anti-gay policies, is against same-sex marriage, and has been accused of supporting gay conversion therapy after backing using federal funding to “provide assistance to those seeking to change their sexual behavior.”

So what do you do when @VP Mike Pence rolls into town during pride...thow a #gaypenceparty, of course. Oh, and they're also registering people to vote in Columbus. ❤️🧡💛💚💙💜 pic.twitter.com/m6wz3hf75L — Amee Vanderpool (@girlsreallyrule) June 15, 2018

Welcome to Columbus Mike Pence! pic.twitter.com/EZJo4zmJGa — Zachary Dendinger (@ZacharyD1495) June 15, 2018

Like this story? Share it with a friend!