Man 'with gun' blocks Hoover Dam bridge near Las Vegas

A man who was reportedly armed blocked traffic going both ways on the Hoover Dam near Las Vegas, eventually getting arrested on the Arizona side, the Nevada Highway Patrol said.

Officers from the Arizona Highway Patrol, as well as Lake Mead, Boulder City and Las Vegas police all responded to the scene, according to local media.

#Hooverdam#armoredcar#maskedman breaking news right now, sideways In the car blocking the freeway flashing notes in the window pic.twitter.com/2Kt9VPbQmR — will sturgeon 🐠🌈🌊 (@will3ten) June 15, 2018

The man was described as being armed with a “machine gun,” the Las Vegas Sun reported, citing Metro Police Officer Jay Rivera. Authorities have not been able to confirm the report, however.

#trafficalert US93 southbound at mile-marker 1(Hoover Damn Bridge) road closed in both directions for barricaded subject blocking travel lanes. Multiple agencies responding. Media staging area will be Hoover Damn Lodge #expectdelays#nhpsocommpic.twitter.com/rO1gtehMrE — NHP Southern Command (@NHPSouthernComm) June 15, 2018

“The facility is closed and tours suspended until further notice,” the United States Bureau of Reclamation, which manages the dam on behalf of the Department of the Interior, said on Friday afternoon.

So, I picked the wrong time to visit Hoover Dam. Literally as soon as I got here told to evacuate, police everywhere after suspected gunman on Hoover Bridge #hooverdampic.twitter.com/37hmbyWHjg — Giles Davies (@gman075) June 15, 2018

According to photos published by the local TV station KLAS, the suspect was inside an armored truck, and had taped written notes to the window.

#UPDATE: In a photo sent to 8 News NOW from Keith Aronson, the suspect has notes taped to the window of the vehicle he's barricaded in. One note says "Mr. President release the reports," according to a passerby. #HooverDam#8NNpic.twitter.com/hjE0LO8iCw — 8 News NOW (@8NewsNow) June 15, 2018

One of them said “Mr. President release the reports,” according to a witness quoted by KLAS.

The suspect eventually drove over the bridge into Arizona, where he was arrested “without incident,” the Nevada Highway Patrol said.

Traffic on Highway 93 was closed in both directions until around 1:30 pm local time.

This is what is looks like near the Hoover Dam. No cars or people allowed on the dam right now. NHP says a man in an armored truck is blocking all lanes. They’re unsure if he’s armed. We’ll update as we learn more. @FOX5Vegaspic.twitter.com/GyxWXdekAj — Kathleen Jacob FOX5 (@Kathleenjjacob) June 15, 2018

