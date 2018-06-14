FBI chief vows to hold employees accountable after report on Clinton probe

The Federal Bureau of Investigation Director Christopher Wray has promised to review how the agency conducts “sensitive” investigations in future in the wake of critical report by the Department of Justice inspector general.

“We’re going to hold employees accountable for any potential misconduct,” Wray told a press conference on Thursday, adding that the agency takes the DOJ report “very seriously” and “accepts” its findings and recommendations.

While claiming the report “did not find any evidence of political bias… actually impacting” the investigation, Wray vowed to “make sure every FBI employee understands the lessons.”

The IG report, published on Thursday, said the investigators found no evidence that personal bias of many FBI employees directly impacted decisions in the “Midyear Exam” investigation of Hillary Clinton’s use of a private email server. However, Director James Comey “usurped authority” of the attorney general in announcing Clinton wouldn’t be charged and made a “serious error of judgment” by notifying Congress the investigation was reopened shortly before Election Day.

In addition, five employees “brought discredit to themselves, sowed doubt about the FBI’s handling of the Midyear investigation, and impacted the reputation of the FBI," the report said, naming agent Peter Strzok and attorney Lisa Page alongside three more employees whose names have not been made public. Page has since resigned from the FBI, but Strzok remains in the bureau’s employ.

Wray declined to say how many employees have been referred to the FBI’s Office of Personal Responsibility (OPR) for disciplinary review, saying that doing so would compound the mistakes identified in the report and that he was committed to doing things “by the book.”

