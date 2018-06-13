War games: Liberals slam Trump for using ‘language of the enemy’

President Donald Trump’s pledge to end “war games” in South Korea came as a surprise to commentators, and was viewed by many as a weighty concession to Kim Jong-un. To Twitter liberals however, the issue was a semantic one.

Trump spun the concession as a money-saving decision, as well as a goodwill gesture to Kim.

“We will be stopping the war games, unless and until we see that the future negotiation is not going along as well as it should,” he told reporters after the Singapore summit. Later, the President tweeted that suspending military exercises would “save a fortune.”

We save a fortune by not doing war games, as long as we are negotiating in good faith - which both sides are! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 13, 2018

To some commentators, Trump’s choice of language was a major problem. “They are not ‘war games,” tweeted former ambassador to Russia Michael McFaul, “That’s what our enemies call them. They are military exercises.”

Hey commentators, they are not “war games”. That’s what our enemies call them. They are “military exercises.” — Michael McFaul (@McFaul) June 12, 2018

Why the hell did Trump refer to joint military exercises on the Korean Peninsula with our ally South Korea as 'provocative' war games? It's almost as if Trump views America as the enemy! — Ed Krassenstein (@EdKrassen) June 12, 2018

They're not war games, you shambolic choad.



They are military exercises to make sure our pilots know what to do when you inevitably screw the pooch.



Nice work by Kim, though. He really played you.#WednesdayWisdompic.twitter.com/wDzWeHKmBT — Holly Figueroa O'Reilly 🌊 BWCS (@AynRandPaulRyan) June 13, 2018

Exercises are not war games; that is a term used by North Korea to de-legitimize what we do to maintain deterrence and readiness. The costs are real but hardly a fortune, and are well worth it if they keep the peace and ensure we would prevail if NK ever were to invade the South. — Richard N. Haass (@RichardHaass) June 13, 2018

Trump took to Twitter on Wednesday to slam the media for its insistence that the US gave up too much in its deal with Kim. He argued that the media would have “begged for this deal.”

So funny to watch the Fake News, especially NBC and CNN. They are fighting hard to downplay the deal with North Korea. 500 days ago they would have “begged” for this deal-looked like war would break out. Our Country’s biggest enemy is the Fake News so easily promulgated by fools! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 13, 2018

After Trump’s surprise announcement, Vice President Mike Pence assuaged nervous lawmakers on Capitol Hill that, while bi-annual ‘war games’ would cease, “regular readiness training” would continue.

Readiness training refers to standard military drills and training carried out by the 28,000 US troops in South Korea, alongside their South Korean counterparts. War games, on the other hand, are larger exercises that take place twice a year and involve thousands of US and South Korean troops at a time.

Pyongyang canceled pre-summit talks with Seoul last month, calling the ‘Max Thunder’ military exercise “an intentional provocation running counter to the positive political development on the Korean Peninsula.”

‘Max Thunder’ is an annual ‘war game’ involving dozens of US and South Korean fighters, bombers, and transport aircraft. This year, 100 aircraft participated in show of air power, including eight US F-22 stealth fighters and a number of B-52 strategic bombers based on the Pacific island of Guam. Another yearly military exercise, ‘Foal Eagle’, is one of the largest mass-mobilization military exercises in the world, and took place this April.

With both annual ‘war games’ concluded until 2019, Trump now has time to hammer out a concrete agreement on denuclearization with Kim, details of which were scant in the deal signed between the two leaders.