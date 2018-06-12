Drills or no drills? Confusion over VP Pence’s Korea comments after Trump promises halt to war games
After meeting with North Korean leader Kim Jong-un on Monday, Trump announced the US will be “stopping the war games” on the Korean peninsula, describing them as expensive and “provocative.”
At a lunch with Republican senators on Tuesday, however, Pence said that exercises will continue - according to Senator Cory Gardner (R-Colorado), a frequent critic of Trump.
Pence told Senate GOP that military exercises in Korea will continue, per Sen. Gardner— Burgess Everett (@burgessev) June 12, 2018
Politico reporter Burgess Everett reported Gardner’s claim, prompting Pence’s spokeswoman Alyssa Farah to outright deny it:
“VP didn’t say this at the Senate lunch today,” Farah tweeted.
.@VP didn’t say this at the Senate lunch today https://t.co/WxsEFy5c9J— Alyssa Farah (@VPPressSec) June 12, 2018
Gardner then chimed in himself, appearing to back Everett’s version of events:
.@VP was very clear: regular readiness training and training exchanges will continue. https://t.co/9tnKhqxnMz— Cory Gardner (@SenCoryGardner) June 12, 2018
At this point, an unnamed official from Pence’s office stepped in and told NBC that the VP was referring to the “bi-annual military exercises” and not the “routine training and readiness exercises,” meaning Gardner was technically correct but Everett had misunderstood him. There is a “huge difference between the two,” the anonymous official said.
