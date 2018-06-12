‘Nobody goes for vegetables’: KFC’s ‘vegetarian chicken’ polarizes opinions (POLL)

The company’s entire business model rests on the greasy goodness of fried chicken, but American franchise KFC is preparing to ditch the fowl in favor of a vegetarian option.

Recently, the purveyor of “finger lickin’ good” southern fried chicken announced that it is working on a vegetarian-friendly chicken alternative for its meals.

According to KFC, the recipe won’t be ready until next year but the same blend of spices will be used in the deep-fry process.

“Development of the recipe is still in its very early stages, and so the options we’re exploring in our kitchen are still top secret,” KFC said in a statement. “Once we’ve perfected the recipe, we aim to test with customers this year, and if all goes well, we hope to have a new vegetarian option in 2019.”

The news has unleashed both excitement from vegetable lovers and disdain from fans of the Colonel Sanders original recipe.

@kfc Don’t forget #vegans Have you ever been to a vegan street fair? Send out scouts 👀 pic.twitter.com/ogdySNw6N8 — Michael Perri🦏 (@IMichaelPerri) June 8, 2018

@kfc if you provide vegetarian chicken options in AR, I will eat at your establishments at least twice a day — L Leon (@lleonmusic) June 12, 2018

I think its great they will do a veggie option.

All of you who don't like the idea, don't have to eat it. — sparklykangaroo (@sparklyroo) June 9, 2018

But not everyone is positive about the veggie move. “Ever notice there’s no restaurant called Kentucky Fried Vegetable,” one aggrieved Twitter user said, while numerous others also weren’t so sure about the idea.

So...will @kfc be changing their acronym to KFV?🤔



(asking for a friend I THOUGHT I was having pancakes with) — C.K. Dexter Haven (@TheNEPAStory) June 11, 2018

Nobody goes to kfc for vegetables — Marvin Parada (@marvinprd) June 10, 2018

Seriously... if you're a vegetarian and you go to a restaurant named KENTUCKY FRIED CHICKEN!!! You don't deserve a vegetarian meal!! — KLRELA (@KLRELA) June 7, 2018

