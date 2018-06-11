Eyewitness images reveal devastation of Colorado wildfires (PHOTOS, VIDEOS)

Authorities have issued a forest-wide closure order in Colorado, warning residents and ramblers to stay out of the forest while the threat of wildfires remain high.

Firefighters are braced for more dry weather as they battle to put out raging wildfires in the Centennial State.

A number of fires have plagued parts of Durango and local authorities warning that parched conditions in the area look set to continue. The area bordering New Mexico is known for its acres of natural parks and forests.

Time lapse from earlier today: Two minutes of the #416fire compressed to 8 seconds pic.twitter.com/2MIwxPcHAb — Ben Thompson (@thebent) June 11, 2018

With fires still burning, wooded areas could be off limits for the rest of the week as the United States Department of Agriculture (USDA) gets ready to enforce a forest closure order.

“Under current conditions, one abandoned campfire or spark could cause a catastrophic wildfire, and we are not willing to take that chance with the natural and cultural resources under our protection and care, or with human life and property,” the USDA said.

One blaze about 13 miles north of Durango has reportedly doubled in size in just 24 hours, according to CBS Denver. Images from the area show thick plumes of smoke rising from the mountainous region.

La Plata County has informed residents that fires intensified near the San Juan National Forest on Sunday.

“Large smoke columns and flames could be seen today as fire behavior intensified near the Lower Hermosa Campground and burned conifer stands. Multiple aircraft are actively dropping water and retardant at this time,” county fire officials said.