US sanctions target Russian people - Embassy in Washington

Despite all statements from Washington, sanctions are clearly aimed against ordinary Russian citizens, the country's embassy in the US said. The new sanctions target large companies that employ thousands of people, it added.

The latest set of strict measures imposed by the US against Russia “targets the top Russian entrepreneurs that refused to play to Washington’s script,” the embassy said in a statement. It also denounced the US move as “yet another misguided step that [leads] to the destruction of free enterprise, competition and integration in the world economy.”

“We are told that these measures are not aimed against the Russian people. But they are,” the embassy added, explaining that the companies added to the sanctions list employ thousands of people.

Washington officials, however, have repeatedly claimed that the new sanctions are aimed solely at “Russian oligarchs and [government] elites, who profit from this corrupt system,” as it was put by the US Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin.

