List of Russian businessmen & companies added to US sanctions

The Trump administration issued an expanded list of sanctions on Friday against Russian businessmen and companies. In all, the Treasury Department included 12 businessmen and the companies they control.

Russian businessmen:

Andrey Akimov – Chairman of the Management Board of Gazprombank.

Vladimir Bogdanov – President of Surgutneftegaz, one of the largest Russian oil companies.

Sergey Fursenko – the president of Zenit Football Club and former Russian Football Union president.

Suleiman Kerimov – majority owner of Russia’s biggest gold producer, Polyus.

Igor Rotenberg – chairman at NPV Engineering, the largest Russian power generating company Mosenergo and Gazprom Bureniye.

Kirill Shamalov – non-executive director of Russia’s biggest petrochemicals company, Sibur.

Andrey Skoch – part owner of the steelmaker Lebedinsky Mining.

Russian companies added to the sanctions list:

Rosoboronexport – Russia’s top defense corporation, involved in trading of a wide range of military and double-purpose products, technologies and services.

En+ is a major Russian energy-related company, associated with the sanctioned tycoon Oleg Deripaska. The company was evaluated at $8 billion at the IPO in London last November, and was the first placement of a Russian company on the stock exchange in London since the introduction of sanctions against Russia in 2014.

United Company RUSAL is the world’s second largest aluminum company by primary production output. The company is linked to En+, which is its largest shareholder with a controlling stake of 48.13 percent.

Eurosibenergo is the second-largest property of En+ and is the largest independent Russian power producer.

The blacklist also includes other companies affiliated with Deripaska, are agriculture company Agroholding Kuban; one of the largest diversified industrial groups in Russia, Deripaska-owned Basic Element, financial company B-Finance Ltd; car, train and plane producer Russian Cars (Russkie Mashiny).

Another notable company in the sanctions list is Renova, a Russian conglomerate with interests in aluminum, oil, energy, telecoms, affiliated with Russia’s 10th richest billionaire, Viktor Vekselberg, who is worth $12.4 billion, according to Forbes.

