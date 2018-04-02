At least 2 killed after 2 planes collide at Marion airport, Indiana (PHOTOS, VIDEO)

At least two people have been killed in an incident at the Marion Municipal Airport in Indiana, after two planes collided on the runway, according to local authorities.

The deadly incident unfolded when a smaller plane that was taking off to the southeast clipped a larger plane that was landing from the north, the coroner, who was dispatched to the scene following the collision, told local WTHR 13 news.

As a result of the crash, the private jet caught fire, killing the pilot and passenger on board, the official said, adding that no injuries were sustained on the larger plane.

Photos and videos, allegedly captured by eyewitnesses at the scene, show two planes wrecked on the runway, with emergency vehicles on site.

Video from the scene sent to me by a woman who is there now at the Marion Airport pic.twitter.com/pPfKvltoGc — Graham Hunter (@GrahamRHunter) April 2, 2018

Crash involving two planes happened around 5:30 at the Marion airport. Two people killed. pic.twitter.com/bBYxNQwsr8 — Lindsey Eaton (@LindseyEatoNews) April 2, 2018

