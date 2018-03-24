Trump bans transgenders from US military service ‘except under limited circumstances’

President Trump has signed a memorandum that disqualifies transgender individuals with a history of “gender dysphoria” from military service “except under certain limited circumstances.”

Under the new policy, presumably developed “through extensive study by senior uniformed and civilian leaders, including combat veterans,” those individuals “who may require substantial medical treatment, including through medical drugs or surgery,” are deemed unfit for service, Trump’s memorandum states.

However, the secretaries of defense and homeland security “may exercise their authority to implement any appropriate policies concerning military service by transgender individuals,” the memo added, according to Reuters.

BREAKING: Trump issues order to ban most transgender troops from serving in military except under `limited circumstances.' — The Associated Press (@AP) March 24, 2018

“The Secretary of Defense and the Secretary of Homeland Security have concluded that the accession or retention of individuals with a history or diagnosis of gender dysphoria... presents considerable risk to military effectiveness and lethality,” the White House said in a statement.

“This new policy will enable the military to apply well-established mental and physical health standards—including those regarding the use of medical drugs—equally to all individuals who want to join and fight for the best military force the world has ever seen,” it added.

