Several injured in Maryland high school shooting

A school shooting at a Maryland high school has led to several injuries. The incident has been contained.

At least three people were injured in the shooting at Great Mills High School, according to first responders cited by local media outlet The BayNet.

Victims are being treated at Medstar St. Mary's Hospital, according to CBS News.

There has been an incident at Great Mills High School. Parents please DO NOT respond to the school. Report to Leonardtown High School — St. Mary's Sheriff (@firstsheriff) March 20, 2018

Footage posted online from the scene shows multiple police vehicles with their lights on, in the parking lot of the school. Sirens can also be heard in the background.

There has been a Shooting at Great Mills High School. The school is on lock down the event is contained, the Sheriff's office is on the scene additional information to follow.

Parents/Guardians should go to Leonardtown HS for reunification with GMHS students — SMCPS_MD (@SMCPS_MD) March 20, 2018

A spokesman for the FBI's Baltimore field office said its agents were deployed to the scene.

Video of Great Mills High School Maryland, where shooting has taken place, police on spot pic.twitter.com/eqinnJVvN2 — Khalid khi (@khalid_pk) March 20, 2018

Maryland Governor Larry Hogan tweeted that he is "closely monitoring the situation," adding that "our prayers are with students, school personnel, and first responders."

We are closely monitoring the situation at Great Mills High School. @MDSP is in touch with local law enforcement and ready to provide support. Our prayers are with students, school personnel, and first responders. — Governor Larry Hogan (@GovLarryHogan) March 20, 2018

President Donald Trump was made aware of the incident and the White House is monitoring the situation, press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders told Fox News.

Great Mills High School is located about 60 miles southeast of Washington DC in St. Mary's County, and is home to around 1,600 students.

Video courtesy: https://www.instagram.com/shanicelizabeth/

It comes just four days before the national March for Our Lives, a rally for student safety which was organized after last month's massacre at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Florida.