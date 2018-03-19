HomeUS News

Jim Carrey faces Twitter backlash for ‘monstrous’ portrait of White House spokesperson

Comedian Jim Carrey turned to art (loosely defined) to mock President Donald Trump’s press secretary, Sarah Huckabee Sanders. His derisive portrait was widely rebuked on social media, however.

The ‘Bruce Almighty’ star unveiled his magnum opus to his 17 million Twitter followers over the weekend. “This is the portrait of a so-called Christian whose only purpose in life is to lie for the wicked. Monstrous!” Carrey wrote.

Many users were less than impressed with the caricature, accusing Carrey of bullying and sexism.

Carrey has been a vocal critic of the Trump administration and has tweeted similarly unflattering portraits of Republican figures in the past.

